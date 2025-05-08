Fred Ball Joins Axonius Board Of Directors To Drive Financial And Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Financial Executive Brings Decades of Experience Scaling High-Growth Technology Companies

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the appointment of Fred Ball to its Board of Directors . Ball, a veteran finance executive, brings decades of experience in guiding technology companies through periods of rapid growth, global expansion, and successful exits.

“Fred's financial and operational expertise comes at a pivotal time for Axonius as we continue to scale globally,” said Dean Sysman, CEO of Axonius .“His strategic insight will be instrumental in helping us optimize our business operations and pursue new growth opportunities.”

Fred Ball: Fueling Strategic and Sustainable Growth

Fred Ball has held executive financial roles at leading technology companies including Marketo , Webroot , and BigBand Networks , where he played a key role in scaling operations, driving IPOs, and executing successful acquisitions. At Axonius, Ball will support the company's strategic initiatives focused on financial performance, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

“As organizations worldwide continue to prioritize cybersecurity resilience, Axonius is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions,” said Fred Ball .“I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Axonius navigate expansion opportunities and drive sustainable growth.”

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud , customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization's IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC , Forbes , and Fortune , Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

