Lee Enterprises Reports Second Quarter Results
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Data)
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
|Operating revenue:
|Print advertising revenue
|16,532
|18,742
|36,393
|43,177
|Digital advertising revenue
|43,941
|45,392
|90,670
|91,844
|Advertising and marketing services revenue
|60,473
|64,134
|127,063
|135,021
|Print subscription revenue
|41,079
|48,966
|84,511
|100,838
|Digital subscription revenue
|23,789
|20,261
|45,354
|39,728
|Subscription revenue
|64,868
|69,227
|129,865
|140,566
|Print other revenue
|7,213
|8,069
|15,101
|16,561
|Digital other revenue
|4,826
|5,120
|9,913
|10,080
|Other revenue
|12,039
|13,189
|25,014
|26,641
|Total operating revenue
|137,380
|146,550
|281,942
|302,228
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation
|56,659
|56,803
|116,913
|116,479
|Newsprint and ink
|3,111
|4,162
|6,727
|9,005
|Other operating expenses
|71,455
|72,294
|146,135
|147,070
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,171
|7,293
|11,436
|14,588
|Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net
|126
|7,617
|(803
|)
|6,148
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,516
|4,139
|11,666
|8,404
|Total operating expenses
|143,038
|152,308
|292,074
|301,694
|Equity in earnings of associated companies
|1,155
|1,206
|2,277
|2,747
|Operating (loss) income
|(4,503
|)
|(4,552
|)
|(7,855
|)
|3,281
|Non-operating (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(9,950
|)
|(10,214
|)
|(20,232
|)
|(20,345
|)
|Pension and OPEB related benefit and other, net
|658
|293
|1,311
|479
|Curtailment/Settlement gains
|-
|-
|-
|3,593
|Total non-operating expense, net
|(9,292
|)
|(9,921
|)
|(18,921
|)
|(16,273
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(13,795
|)
|(14,473
|)
|(26,776
|)
|(12,992
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,780
|)
|(2,837
|)
|1,463
|(2,589
|)
|Net loss
|(12,015
|)
|(11,636
|)
|(28,239
|)
|(10,403
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(496
|)
|(543
|)
|(1,020
|)
|(1,088
|)
|Loss attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
|(12,511
|)
|(12,179
|)
|(29,259
|)
|(11,491
|)
|Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|(115
|)
|(148
|)
|(230
|)
|(2,462
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
|(12,626
|)
|(12,327
|)
|(29,489
|)
|(13,953
|)
|Loss per common share:
|Basic:
|(2.07
|)
|(2.06
|)
|(4.87
|)
|(1.94
|)
|Diluted:
|(2.07
|)
|(2.06
|)
|(4.87
|)
|(1.94
|)
DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months Ended
|Six months Ended
|(Thousands of Dollars)
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
|Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue
|43,941
|45,392
|90,670
|91,844
|Digital Only Subscription Revenue
|23,789
|20,261
|45,354
|39,728
|Digital Services Revenue
|4,826
|5,120
|9,913
|10,080
|Total Digital Revenue
|72,556
|70,773
|145,937
|141,652
|Print Advertising Revenue
|16,532
|18,742
|36,393
|43,177
|Print Subscription Revenue
|41,079
|48,966
|84,511
|100,838
|Other Print Revenue
|7,213
|8,069
|15,101
|16,561
|Total Print Revenue
|64,824
|75,777
|136,005
|160,576
|Total Operating Revenue
|137,380
|146,550
|281,942
|302,228
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Thousands of Dollars)
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
|Net loss
|(12,015
|)
|(11,636
|)
|(28,239
|)
|(10,403
|)
|Adjusted to exclude
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,780
|)
|(2,837
|)
|1,463
|(2,589
|)
|Non-operating expenses, net
|9,292
|9,921
|18,921
|16,273
|Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI
|(1,155
|)
|(1,206
|)
|(2,277
|)
|(2,747
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,171
|7,293
|11,436
|14,588
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,516
|4,139
|11,666
|8,404
|Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net
|126
|7,617
|(803
|)
|6,148
|Stock compensation
|358
|501
|788
|715
|Add:
|Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%)
|1,255
|1,269
|2,422
|3,321
|Adjusted EBITDA
|7,768
|15,061
|15,377
|33,710
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Thousands of Dollars)
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
|Operating expenses
|143,038
|152,308
|292,074
|301,694
|Adjustments
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,171
|7,293
|11,436
|14,588
|Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net
|126
|7,617
|(803
|)
|6,148
|Restructuring costs and other
|6,516
|4,139
|11,666
|8,404
|Cash Costs
|131,225
|133,259
|269,775
|272,554
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Same-store Revenues to Operating Revenues, its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(Thousands of Dollars)
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
| March 30,
2025
| March 24,
2024
|Print Advertising Revenue
|16,532
|18,742
|36,393
|43,177
|Exited operations
|(10
|)
|(553
|)
|(98
|)
|(1,537
|)
|Same-store, Print Advertising Revenue
|16,522
|18,189
|36,295
|41,640
|Digital Advertising Revenue
|43,941
|45,392
|90,670
|91,844
|Exited operations
|(3
|)
|(342
|)
|(8
|)
|(830
|)
|Same-store, Digital Advertising Revenue
|43,938
|45,050
|90,662
|91,014
|Total Advertising Revenue
|60,473
|64,134
|127,063
|135,021
|Exited operations
|(13
|)
|(895
|)
|(106
|)
|(2,367
|)
|Same-store, Total Advertising Revenue
|60,460
|63,239
|126,957
|132,654
|Print Subscription Revenue
|41,079
|48,966
|84,511
|100,838
|Exited operations
|(11
|)
|(282
|)
|(32
|)
|(753
|)
|Same-store, Print Subscription Revenue
|41,068
|48,684
|84,479
|100,085
|Digital Subscription Revenue
|23,789
|20,261
|45,354
|39,728
|Exited operations
|-
|(381
|)
|(1
|)
|(855
|)
|Same-store, Digital Subscription Revenue
|23,789
|19,880
|45,353
|38,873
|Total Subscription Revenue
|64,868
|69,227
|129,865
|140,566
|Exited operations
|(11
|)
|(663
|)
|(33
|)
|(1,607
|)
|Same-store, Total Subscription Revenue
|64,857
|68,564
|129,832
|138,959
|Print Other Revenue
|7,213
|8,069
|15,101
|16,561
|Exited operations
|-
|(27
|)
|-
|(35
|)
|Same-store, Print Other Revenue
|7,213
|8,042
|15,101
|16,526
|Digital Other Revenue
|4,826
|5,120
|9,913
|10,080
|Exited operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Same-store, Digital Other Revenue
|4,826
|5,120
|9,913
|10,080
|Total Other Revenue
|12,039
|13,189
|25,014
|26,641
|Exited operations
|-
|(27
|)
|-
|(35
|)
|Same-store, Total Other Revenue
|12,039
|13,162
|25,014
|26,606
|Total Operating Revenue
|137,380
|146,550
|281,942
|302,228
|Exited operations
|(23
|)
|(1,584
|)
|(139
|)
|(4,010
|)
|Same-store, Total Operating Revenue
|137,357
|144,966
|281,803
|298,218
NOTES
(1) Total Digital Revenue is defined as digital advertising and marketing services revenue (including Amplified Digital®), digital-only subscription revenue and digital services revenue.
(2) Same-store revenues is a non-GAAP performance measure based on U.S. GAAP revenues for Lee for the current period, excluding exited operations. Exited operations include (1) business divestitures and (2) the elimination of stand-alone print products discontinued within our markets.
(3) This earnings release is a preliminary report of results for the periods included. The reader should refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and on Form 10-K for definitive information.
(4) The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant U.S GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that enhances financial statement users overall understanding of the operating performance of the Company. The measure isolates unusual, infrequent or non-cash transactions from the operating performance of the business. This allows users to easily compare operating performance among various fiscal periods and how management measures the performance of the business. This measure also provides users with a benchmark that can be used when forecasting future operating performance of the Company that excludes unusual, nonrecurring or one-time transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is a component of the calculation used by stockholders and analysts to determine the value of our business when using the market approach, which applies a market multiple to financial metrics. It is also a measure used to calculate the leverage ratio of the Company, which is a key financial ratio monitored and used by the Company and its investors. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus non-operating expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, restructuring costs and other, stock compensation and our 50% share of EBITDA from TNI and MNI, minus equity in earnings of TNI and MNI. Cash Costs represent a non-GAAP financial performance measure of operating expenses which are measured on an accrual basis and settled in cash. This measure is useful to investors in understanding the components of the Company's cash-settled operating costs. Periodically, the Company provides forward-looking guidance of Cash Costs, which can be used by financial statement users to assess the Company's ability to manage and control its operating cost structure. Cash Costs are defined as compensation, newsprint and ink and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, other non-cash operating expenses and other expenses are excluded. Cash Costs also exclude restructuring costs and other, which are typically paid in cash.
(5) The Company's debt is the $576 million term loan under a credit agreement with BH Finance LLC dated January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement"). Excess Cash Flow is defined under the Credit Agreement as any cash greater than $20,000,000 on the balance sheet in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of each fiscal quarter, beginning with the quarter ending June 28, 2020.
(6) TNI refers to TNI Partners publishing operations in Tucson, AZ. MNI refers to Madison Newspapers, Inc. publishing operations in Madison, WI.
