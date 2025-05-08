403
Kuwait FM Meets NATO Special Rep.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitآ's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Thursday with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood during his official visit to Kuwait.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting reviewed the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and NATO, and discussed key regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.
The two sides also explored ways and joint efforts to promote regional security and stability. (end)
