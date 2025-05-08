TGM Research Unveils 2025 Travel Trends: Facebook Tops, Relaxation Reigns

Travel Destinations 2025

The latest report from TGM Research uncovers how social media, self-planned trips, and the pursuit of relaxation are shaping travel decisions worldwide.

- Greg Laski, CEO of TGM ResearchSINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TGM Research has just unveiled its Global Travel Insights 2025 Report , offering a panoramic view of global travel behavior based on responses from over 21,000 travelers across 21 countries. The findings spotlight a world not only eager to travel, but also reshaping how it plans, books, and experiences travel in 2025.Key Highlights from the Report :.Facebook (25%) and YouTube (22%) are the top sources for travel inspiration, proving that social platforms drive the traveler's journey more than ever before..73% of travelers now book their trips via websites or internet platforms-prioritizing convenience and control..Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East are the most desired summer destinations for 2025, led by younger age groups aged 25–34..Relaxation reigns, with 55% of global respondents choosing downtime and unwinding as their preferred type of trip..Budget-friendly and mid-range accommodations top lodging preferences, while beach getaways, shopping, and cultural activities dominate travel agendas.“Travel in 2025 is being shaped by younger, tech-savvy, experience-seeking explorers. Our report shows clear shifts in how people find inspiration, make decisions, and seek fulfillment through travel,” said Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research.“These insights are invaluable for travel brands, tourism boards, airlines, and platforms looking to tailor their strategies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”The report includes regional deep dives and cross-generational trends, helping stakeholders in the travel, hospitality, and consumer sectors understand how to stay relevant in 2025 and beyond.Download the report and explore insights here:MethodologyTGM Research conducted 21,000 computer-assisted web interviews (CAWI) across 21 countries, targeting adults aged 18 to 55+. The fieldwork included a nationally representative sample in terms of age and gender for each country. The countries surveyed were Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA. The final data accurately reflect each country's adult population.About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a global market research company specializing in first party data collection, online panel surveys and advanced research technology. The company delivers fast, high-quality insights to support better business decisions.With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.For more information, visit:

TGM Global Travel Insights 2025

