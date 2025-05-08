403
Seoul: N. Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 8 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Thursday, South Korea's military said, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch, involving various types of multiple short-range ballistic missiles, from the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan between 8:10 a.m. (2310 Wednesday GMT) and 9:20 a.m. (0020 GMT).
The North's missile flew up to 800 km before splashing into the sea, the JCS said. The latest test is also believed to have involved the North's KN-25 super-large 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher and the KN-23, which is similar to Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missiles.
"It could be a test to inspect performance or flight stability for possible exports," JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun told a press briefing in Seoul when asked about the North's intention.
The provocation marked the North's second ballistic missile launch since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January. (end)
