From waves to wonders, get ready for a month of thrills at Wild Wadi Waterpark™ this May
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 6 May: Wild Wadi Waterpark™ is set to make a splash this May with a month full of thrilling events, exciting competitions, and unforgettable experiences for all. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, guests can dive into an action-packed season featuring Ladies Night, the highly anticipated Flow Rider Championship, and a host of fun-filled rides. With something for everyone, it’s the ultimate destination for adventure this season.
Ladies Nights Are Back!
Starting Friday, 16th May, Ladies Nights return, bringing exclusive fun and unforgettable vibes twice a month until the end of September. Girls can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with roaming entertainers keeping the good vibes flowing all evening. The night will feature a specially crafted menu of treats and meals, adding a deliciously playful touch to the evening.
For those in the mood for a glow-up, the evening includes a fabulous hair braiding station and a temporary white tattoo stand, perfect for capturing that Insta-worthy moment. A female DJ will keep the energy high all night long with a mix of upbeat, trendy hits, while guests can take the party up a notch by requesting their favourite songs, turning the night into their own personalised playlist.
Little ones up to the age of eight are welcome to join in on the fun with full access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™’s 30 thrilling rides, including the adrenaline-pumping Tantrum Alley and the largest wave pool in the Middle East, Breaker’s Bay, where waves roll in five different configurations. For those looking for a more relaxed vibe, take a leisurely float along the gentle current of Juha’s Journey lazy river.
Flow Rider Championship: Surf’s Up!
The Flow Rider Championship, an annual competition that has become a fan favourite, is returning to the park on Saturday, 17th May from 12:00pm to 5:00pm! Known for its electric energy and impressive surf tricks, this exciting event invites participants aged 13 and above to show off their skills on the park’s iconic FlowRider. The top performers will earn medals, trophies, exclusive merchandise, and exciting prizes.
Whether it’s an adrenaline rush at the park’s thrilling competitions, a fun night out for women at the exclusive Ladies Night, or quality time with family and friends, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ offers unforgettable experiences for everyone this May.
