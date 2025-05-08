AFU Destroy New Russian Vozrozhdenie MLRS By FPV Drones In Novopavlivka Area
The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in Telegram , posting a video of their combat work, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the production of this multiple rocket launcher system for the Russian army began in 2023.
“It was a fat target - and the pilots of the unmanned battalion skillfully directed the drones at it. The installation turned into a pile of scrap metal,” Khortytsia noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in the Novopavlivka sector yesterday.
