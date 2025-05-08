Sibylla Biotech Appoints Former Bayer CEO, Dieter Weinand, As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Sibylla Biotech today announced the appointment of Dieter Weinand as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Weinand is an industry veteran, boasting over 35 years in the pharmaceutical sector, including leading business units and drug commercialization initiatives at global organizations. His background includes serving as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Bayer Pharmaceuticals AG. At Sibylla, Mr. Weinand's profound knowledge will guide the Board as the company advances its innovative Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediates Targeting (PPI-FIT) technology and pipeline of folding interference small molecules to address a range of challenging therapeutic areas.

“Having an industry leader of Dieter's stature head our Board underscores the potential of Sibylla's technology to reshape the drug discovery landscape by unlocking access to a range of previously undruggable targets. Dieter's demonstrated success in driving value from R&D to the commercialization of impactful medicines will guide the next stages of Sibylla's growth as we advance our pipeline of folding interference small molecules in preclinical studies. Personally, I will be honored to have him at our side,” said Lidia Pieri, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sibylla Biotech .

“Sibylla's unique approach to targeting protein degradation during the folding process has the opportunity to revolutionize this field and open new avenues for recognized but currently inaccessible targets across high-need diseases. The company has made strides in growing the organization, progressing its technology and securing strategic drug discovery collaborations. I look forward to working with the team to reach new corporate and clinical milestones,” added Dieter Weinand, Chairman of the Board of Sibylla Biotech.

With a career marked by significant achievements across pharmaceutical development, commercialization and global leadership, Mr. Weinand has established himself as a prominent industry veteran. He most recently led the Global Primary Care Business at Sanofi, where he optimized the company's portfolios. As President, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Bayer Pharmaceuticals AG, Mr. Weinand oversaw the integration of R&D, manufacturing, and all commercial and support functions for the healthcare division, thereby executing critical growth strategies. Mr. Weinand has held significant senior management roles at Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Pfizer and other leading big pharma companies. His contributions have been essential to the launch of several high-impact medicines, including Lipitor®, Neurontin®, Abilify® and Cipro®.

Mr. Weinand holds a B.A. in Biology from Concordia College, New York, and an M.S. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Long Island University, New York. He serves as Chairman of the Board at companies including Confo Therapeutics, DISCO Pharmaceuticals and FORE Biotherapeutics. In addition, he is the Lead Independent Director at Replimune (Nasdaq: REPL) and a Board Member at Coya Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COYA).

About Sibylla Biotech

Sibylla is transforming drug discovery by targeting protein folding intermediates, a new druggable dimension in the pharmacological space. Unlike most drugs that act on native proteins, we intervene earlier-targeting proteins before they become undruggable.

Thanks to our proprietary technology platform, PPI-FIT, we can predict and target intermediate steps in the protein folding process.

Our small molecule drugs interfere with the folding process, leading to targeted protein degradation through the physiological pathway.

Sibylla is building an exciting pipeline of treatments for diseases with high medical need across multiple therapeutic areas, with the mission to bring protein folding interference therapeutics to patients.

