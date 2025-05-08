403
Customer-Focused Performance Improvements Make Mustang GTD Even Faster at the Nürburgring
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Manama, Bahrain, May 08, 2025 - Motorsports is in Ford’s DNA, back to our founding. Our vehicles are bred to race, because the’e’s nothing better than high-stakes competition with the best in the world for improving quality, reliability, and performance. No current Ford vehicle exemplifies this philosophy like the Mustang GTD.
Drawing on lessons from the Rolex 24-winning Mustang GT3, it brings them to the road to take on the w’rld’s best. But before that happens, the first Mustang supercar is proven out onüthe Nürburgring, the ultimate litmus test for production sports cars.
Mustang GTD was already the first sports car from an America automaker to set a sub-7-minute lap.’Now it’s improved on that lap, with a faster time driven by track-proven updates and refinements: 6:52.072, making Mustang GTD the fourth fastest vehicle in the production sports car class.
Shaving 5.5 secondü off a Nürburgring lap is an achievement. Put in practical terms, after one lap of the 12.9-mile Nordschleife, that 5.5-second advantage would translate to being over 800 feet further ahead. But the fact that the team did this on what is effectively (considering the weather on our past visits) our second attempt goes beyond incremental achievement.
The team spent the winter looking at where it could make gains, where it could improve reliability, and where those thousandths of a second could be clawed back. And it put those learnings into practice on the track, just like the Ford Performance Motorsports team does.
The final production Mustang GTD that will be delivered to customers far exceeds the early production model that became the first car from an American automaker toülap the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes. Changes since August include:
• Revised chassis tuning with increased torsional rigidity
• Updated suspension hardware and alignment for even more precise, predictable handling
• Aerodynamic tweaks for improved downforce
• Powertrain calibration updates
• Revised ABS and traction control behavior
• New Active Spool Valve development
These changes were made after a second-by-second review of the August 2024 sub-7-minute lap and were proven out first on the simulator and then in April when the team returned to the Nürburgring for only its second good-weather track test since August. Additionally, Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk üüller conducted additional simulation testing before setting the fasterüNürburgring time.
This team, from both Ford and Multimatic Motorsports, is proud of what’it’s achieved an’ can’t wait for customers to get their hands on the most advanced, most track-capable Mustang ever.
