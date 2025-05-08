403
Olympic Cmte Chairman: Kuwait Hosting Of Asian Council Meeting Reflects Its Status On Sports Map
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Olympic Committee Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait's hosting of the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, which kicks off next Sunday under the slogan "One Asia," reflects the advanced status of Kuwaiti sports on the Asian Olympic sports map.
In a press statement Thursday, Sheikh Fahad said that the Olympic Committee, in cooperation with the Olympic Council of Asia, has made all necessary preparations to host this major sporting event, which brings together the Asian Olympic sports family.
The official meeting of the General Assembly will be held next Monday at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with the attendance of the presidents and officials of the National Olympic Committees from 45 Asian countries, and with the presence of the President of the International Olympic Committee, Dr. Thomas Bach, he added.
Sheikh Fahad also noted that about 400 sports figures from Asia and the world have been invited to attend this most important Asian sports gathering, which works to advance the Olympic movement on the continent.
On another hand, Sheikh Fahad stated that the Kuwait Olympic Committee will host the 37th meeting of the Council of Presidents of the Gulf Olympic Committees next Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel, stressing the importance of this Gulf sports meeting. (end)
