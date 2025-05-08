Domaintools Showcases Powerful Internet Intelligence At GISEC Global 2025 To Defend Organizations From Emerging Threats

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The global leader in Internet intelligence demonstrates cutting-edge solutions for proactive defense strategies

Dubai, UAE, 8th May 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , DomainTools , the global leader in domain and DNS-based cyber threat intelligence, today announced its participation at the 2025 Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) , the Middle East's premier cybersecurity event. DomainTools will share its expertise and present comprehensive Internet intelligence solutions to prevent, mitigate, and investigate attacks.







“Internet threat intelligence is critical to understanding where the threats are, what bad actors intend to do, and how to stop them,” said Veronica Stonis, Vice President of Global Ecosystems, DomainTools.“As we are seeing with increasing frequency, many threats rely on fraudulent domains that can imitate a company's name and related brands, as well as vendors, business process applications, and e-commerce platforms. In today's environment, organizations need tools that can detect, block, and report such domains before a bad actor has control over the infrastructure and weaponizes it. As the global leader in Internet intelligence, we are committed to ensuring that organizations have the tools they need to protect themselves. In fact, we are the only provider that covers over 97% of the Internet in real-time. At GISEC Global 2025, we will demonstrate our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions to empower security teams with the insights they need to take decisive action.”

Join DomainTools' top leader in cybersecurity as he shares his insights on these pressing topics:

Trends in Malicious Domain and DNS Infrastructure: Daniel Schwalbe, CISO and Vice President of IT, shares his insights into how organizations can efficiently use DNS artifacts to protect themselves. Whether preventing a potential threat or reacting to an existing threat, DNS can equip specific actions that make achieving these goals With this information, SOC personnel can identify potential IOCs and enable a more informed and timely investigation into potential cybercrime.

During sessions, attendees can visit DomainTools' interactive booth #P84 in the exhibition hall. DomainTools experts will provide demonstrations of the DomainTools Threat Intelligence and Detection and Alerting solution, showcasing key solutions and use cases for:



Brand Protection: Detect and monitor spoofed or lookalike domains to get ahead of attacks with DomainTools Iris Detect to capture key data on new domains, risk-score them within minutes of registration, and alert on future changes. DomainTools Threat Intelligence Feeds can be integrated into threat intelligence platforms and other tools to provide predictive domain risk scoring, hotlists, newly discovered hostnames and domains, and In contrast, DomainTools Monitors provide alerts to security teams that signal early warnings of when adversaries are preparing to attack or when known campaigns are evolving. Incident Response: DomainTools profile information provides insights into suspicious or malicious domains and the entities controlling them, as well as critical knowledge for incident response and defending against future attacks. DomainTools incident response capabilities include investigating malicious domains and IP addresses, mapping additional connected domains and infrastructure, and insights into adversaries, techniques, and goals.



New Domain Discovery: With hundreds of thousands of malicious domains registered and used every day, all too often, security teams often use a domain's age as a signal of risk – a time-consuming process. Leveraging the DomainTools Iris Internet Intelligence data set, DomainTools Domain Discovery Feed provides a daily list of all newly registered or newly observed domains for timely, complete information on newly registered domains. Security teams can perform lookups against a local database for immediate matches against domains observed in the protected environment. Threat Hunting: DomainTools provides a Security Operations Center (SOC) with the freshest data available at a full Internet scale, removing the need to hunt for data. Organizations can discover IOCs and malicious infrastructure hiding in their networks and detect threats earlier in their lifecycle without adding noise.

GISEC Global 2025 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 6 to 8. This annual conference brings together industry and government leaders to address impending threats and issues and forge partnerships between the public and private sectors to create a more

cyber-resilient society.

DomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world's most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit .

