Falcon Expands Fleet with Two New Legacy 650 Aircraft
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is proud to announce the addition of two Legacy 650 aircraft to its fleet.
These aircraft offer spacious cabins designed for maximum comfort and privacy, making them ideal for both business and leisure travel. With an impressive range, they can fly non-stop from London to New York, Paris to Dubai, or even Sydney to Singapore, enabling clients to travel long distances with ease.
The Legacy 650s also feature one of the largest baggage compartments in their class, providing am-ple space for up to 20 suitcases. This makes them the perfect choice for clients who need plenty of room for luggage while traveling with ease and comfort.
Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, com-mented, "The addition of these two aircraft to our fleet is an exciting milestone for Falcon. As we continue to grow, we're committed to providing the best in private aviation. Our goal is to offer more than just a flight; we want to deliver a personalised service that fits your needs. With a diverse range of aircraft, we ensure every journey is comfortable, efficient, and designed to provide you with an unforgettable experience."
