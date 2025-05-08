403
Lavrov states Russian attack on Sumy targeted Ukrainian, NATO officers
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Sunday’s missile strike on Sumy was aimed at a gathering of senior Ukrainian and Western military officials. According to Lavrov, the meeting involved high-ranking Ukrainian commanders and NATO personnel, some of whom were allegedly posing as foreign mercenaries.
His comments came after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that two Iskander-M missiles had struck a facility in the northeastern Ukrainian city, reportedly killing at least 60 military leaders. Lavrov asserted that NATO officers are playing a direct role in Ukrainian operations and that this particular location was known to house such a meeting.
Lavrov further accused Kiev of violating international humanitarian law by placing military assets within civilian areas. He claimed that Ukraine has repeatedly deployed weapons near schools, playgrounds, and other civilian infrastructure, despite public backlash and international legal prohibitions. He cited numerous online videos showing Ukrainian civilians pleading with soldiers to avoid such areas.
Ukrainian authorities, however, reported that over 20 civilians were killed and more than 80 injured in the strike. Russia responded by accusing Kiev of using civilians as human shields.
Criticism also came from within Ukraine. Artyom Semenikhin, mayor of Konotop and member of the far-right Svoboda party, blamed regional officials for holding the military meeting in a civilian location near the front line. Sumy, located just 25 kilometers from the Russian border, lies close to the conflict-heavy Kursk region.
