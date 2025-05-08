KT&G's Strong Global Cigarette Business Tows Q1 Revenue And Operating Profit Growth

In KT&G's main business, the cigarette business, revenue grew 15.3% YoY reaching 988 billion KRW and operating profit grew 22.4% reaching 252.9 billion KRW, resulting from the high growth of the global business. Price hikes and sales volume growth in major markets led to the global cigarette business's "triple growth" in operating profit, sales volume, and revenue for four consecutive quarters. The global business's operating profit soared with 312.5% growth and revenue rose 53.9% YoY to record 449.1 billion KRW, marking a new historic high in quarterly performance.

The achievements resulted from CEO Kyung-man Bang's fully-local value chain strategy that was implemented since his inauguration last year. In addition, local infrastructure expansion such as the completion of the new factory in Kazakhstan last April, and the upcoming completion of the new Indonesian factory next year is expected to accelerate the growth of the global business even further.

The NGP business, with its flagship brand "lil Hybrid", saw a 6.5% YoY revenue growth in the Korean market. The Health Functional Foods (HFF) division, managed by KGC (Korea Ginseng Corporation), reported revenue growth of 1.9% YoY despite slowdown of the domestic economy owing to Korean holiday promotions and growth in major global markets. As the performance of development projects were reflected, the real estate division contributed to profitability improvements of the corporation, with revenue and operating profit reaching 100.4 billion KRW and 10.4 billion KRW.

Previously, KT&G announced shareholder return programs totaling 3.7 trillion KRW between 2024 and 2027 that includes cash dividends as well as stock repurchasing and cancellation of 20% or more of outstanding shares. Last year, KT&G made a total cash return of 1.1 trillion KRW, reaching 100% total shareholder return, while cancelling treasury shares equivalent to 6.3% of outstanding shares. In 2025, KT&G continues to implement its shareholder value improvement strategy, top-tier in the Korean market, and pursuing value-up programs in greater scale; in the first quarter, KT&G has completed the cancellation of treasury stocks amounting to 2.5% of outstanding shares worth approximately 360 billion KRW.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "despite hostile business conditions such as a sharp rise in foreign exchange rates and a decelerating domestic economy, the company saw a mutual growth of revenue and operating profit by focusing on enhancing competitiveness of the core business profitability," further commenting that "the company will secure future growth momentum through increased global competitiveness and an expansion of business scope from cigarettes to 'Modern Products.'"

SOURCE KT&G Corporation