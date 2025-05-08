Change In The Supervisory Board Of AS Ekspress Grupp

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp Priit Rohumaa submitted his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of AS Ekspress Grupp.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with three members: Hans H. Luik, Sami Seppänen and Triin Hertmann. The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the member of the Audit Committee will be elected on the next ordinary board meeting.

Hans H. Luik

Member of the Supervisory Board

...

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.