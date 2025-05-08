Cabinet Approves Draft Legislation On Traffic Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet hailed the national data and statistics strategy that was launched under the sponsorship of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of the National Planning Council (NPC), Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and Vice President of NPC HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, the strategy is based on a three-pronged approach, mainly: achieving the highest level of data and statistical reliability through the National Statistics Center, building an integrated and interconnected national data system, and utilizing data technology, big data, and artificial intelligence in operations.

Thereafter, the Cabinet scrutinized the items on the agenda and approved a draft legislation issuing the traffic law and referred it to the Shura Council.

The preparation of the draft legislation is part of the Ministry of Interior's strategy, which includes among its objectives the regulation and development of traffic movement, as well as enhancing traffic security and safety.

The draft legislation also takes into account developments in the nation's infrastructure, road usage, automotive technology, and the strengthening of mechanisms and methods for detecting traffic violations in a way that serves the public interest.

In addition, the Cabinet approved its draft decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 4 of 2020, to establish the Permanent Committee for Addiction Treatment Affairs.

The draft decision aims to reorganize the committee in alignment with the administrative updates in the country, bolstering its effectiveness and enabling it to better achieve its objectives.

The Cabinet decided to approve the draft of the Core Contribution Agreement for Unrestricted Financial Resources (2025-2026) between the Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the draft memoranda of understanding on cooperation and exchange of news between Qatar News Agency (QNA), Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and Guinea-Bissau News Agency (ANG).

The Cabinet wrapped up its meeting by reviewing the annual report of the Standing Committee for Rescue, Relief, and Humanitarian Aid in Afflicted Areas in Brotherly and Friendly Countries, and the report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, chaired by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the opening ceremony of the State of Qatar's pavilion at the international Expo 2025 Osaka.