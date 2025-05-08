403
African presidents plan on attending Russia’s Victory Day parade
(MENAFN) Seven African heads of state are expected to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, marking 80 years since the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, as reported by Izvestia. Among the invited leaders are Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau's Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and Ethiopia’s President Taye Atske Selassie.
South Africa will also be represented at the parade by Defense Minister Angie Motshekga, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with five African leaders – from the Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau. Kremlin officials confirmed that meetings with Congo’s President Nguesso will begin on May 7. After the parade, Putin and the visiting leaders will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by a reception at the Kremlin.
Further high-level discussions with leaders from Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso are planned for May 10. Additionally, Putin will engage with Egyptian President el-Sisi to discuss joint projects such as the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian industrial zone.
