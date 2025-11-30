403
Barcelona Defeats Deportivo Alaves, Seizes La Liga Lead
(MENAFN) FC Barcelona surged to the top of La Liga following a 3-1 triumph over Deportivo Alaves at home Saturday.
Pablo Ibanez shocked the Camp Nou by netting the opening goal for Alaves within the match's first minute, but a rejuvenated Raphinha proved decisive for Barcelona, with the Brazilian initially setting up Lamine Yamal for a straightforward finish in the eighth minute before pulling the ball back for Dani Olmo to put Barcelona ahead after 26 minutes.
Olmo scored his second goal of the match in injury time as Barcelona was able to put its midweek's UEFA Champions League defeat to Chelsea in the past.
The victory propelled Barcelona two points clear of Real Madrid, who visits Girona on Sunday.
Third-placed Atletico Madrid also pressured Real Madrid with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to bottom side Oviedo.
Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring with a simple finish following a cross from the left in the 16th minute, and doubled the lead from close range after a rebound 10 minutes later.
With Oviedo unable to offer any real threat, Atletico controlled the match in the second half to conserve energy ahead of Tuesday's visit to play FC Barcelona.
Athletic Bilbao claimed its first away win since the end of August, with Robert Navarro and Nico Williams both scoring in a 2-0 win away to second from bottom Levante.
Navarro, who later had to be helped off with a twisted ankle, scored a tap-in after three minutes following Alex Berenguer's low cross, and Williams doubled the lead close to the break after a rapid counter-attack.
Osasuna fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi scored twice to give Mallorca a comfortable lead, but Raul Garcia's powerful shot got Osasuna back into the match in the 82nd minute, and Flavien Enzo Boyomo volleyed an equalizer from close range in injury time to give Osasuna its second away point of the campaign.
On Friday night, Mauro Arambarri's diving header earned Getafe a 1-0 win at home to Elche.
