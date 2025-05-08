Prime Minister Declares The Gaza Strip A Famine Zone

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH /PNN /

Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa declared the Gaza Strip a famine zone on Wednesday.

During a press conference on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, attended by the government's emergency operations room, Mustafa called on the entire UN system to immediately activate its mechanisms and treat Gaza as a famine zone.

He called on the international community to implement UN resolutions prohibiting the use of starvation as a weapon of war. He also called on all UN member states to take urgent action in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law and to recognize the catastrophe and famine.

Mustafa affirmed that the government will continue to work to confront the aggression and famine against our people, and will work diligently with the international community to save lives, leading to recovery and reconstruction.