RLX Technology To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 16, 2025


2025-05-08 02:47:24
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 16, 2025 -

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX ), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 16, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

9889875

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 23, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

6142221

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

