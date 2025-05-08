RLX Technology To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 16, 2025
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
+800-963-976
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Mainland China:
|
400-120-6115
|
Participant Code:
|
9889875
Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 23, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
6142221
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit .
