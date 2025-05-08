403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RFK Assassination Files Surface After Decades
(MENAFN) National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced Wednesday the release of an additional 60,000 files related to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
Gabbard stated on X, "Today's release is an important step toward maximum transparency, finding the truth, and sharing the truth." She further noted that the documents "have been sitting in various storage facilities across the federal government for decades and had never been digitized or accessible to the public before." This follows the release of 10,000 records on Robert F. Kennedy last month.
Senator Robert F. Kennedy, a prominent contender in the 1968 Democratic presidential primaries and brother of President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder and assault and has been imprisoned since 1969 for the crime.
Gabbard stated on X, "Today's release is an important step toward maximum transparency, finding the truth, and sharing the truth." She further noted that the documents "have been sitting in various storage facilities across the federal government for decades and had never been digitized or accessible to the public before." This follows the release of 10,000 records on Robert F. Kennedy last month.
Senator Robert F. Kennedy, a prominent contender in the 1968 Democratic presidential primaries and brother of President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder and assault and has been imprisoned since 1969 for the crime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment