403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Parliament directory issues threat to take legal actions against von der Leyen
(MENAFN) The European Parliament has warned the European Commission (EC) that it could take legal action if the Commission bypasses EU lawmakers to establish a €150 billion ($170 billion) loan program aimed at boosting defense spending across the bloc. In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a plan to raise €800 billion to enhance military capabilities in response to what she called "a threat from Russia," a claim that Moscow has firmly rejected.
To secure the funds, the Commission invoked Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows member states to approve emergency proposals from the executive branch without the usual legislative process. However, on Monday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola sent a letter to von der Leyen, urging her to revise the legal basis for the proposal. Metsola threatened to sue the Commission if it proceeds without proper legal authorization, arguing that bypassing Parliament could undermine democratic legitimacy and the EU’s legislative oversight.
The Commission responded, with its spokesman Thomas Regnier explaining that Article 122 was selected due to the exceptional security situation facing Europe, as outlined by von der Leyen. The €150 billion loan initiative is part of the broader ‘Readiness 2030’ plan, which aims to invest over €800 billion into defense by the end of the decade, anticipating a potential Russian threat to EU member states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently dismissed claims of any aggressive intentions towards EU nations, calling such assertions “nonsense” meant to provoke fear and justify substantial increases in defense spending across Europe.
To secure the funds, the Commission invoked Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows member states to approve emergency proposals from the executive branch without the usual legislative process. However, on Monday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola sent a letter to von der Leyen, urging her to revise the legal basis for the proposal. Metsola threatened to sue the Commission if it proceeds without proper legal authorization, arguing that bypassing Parliament could undermine democratic legitimacy and the EU’s legislative oversight.
The Commission responded, with its spokesman Thomas Regnier explaining that Article 122 was selected due to the exceptional security situation facing Europe, as outlined by von der Leyen. The €150 billion loan initiative is part of the broader ‘Readiness 2030’ plan, which aims to invest over €800 billion into defense by the end of the decade, anticipating a potential Russian threat to EU member states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently dismissed claims of any aggressive intentions towards EU nations, calling such assertions “nonsense” meant to provoke fear and justify substantial increases in defense spending across Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment