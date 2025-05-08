SRK, Juhi Chawla And Sonali Bendre’S ‘Duplicate’ Completes 27 Years In Hindi Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre's 1998 blockbuster“Duplicate” completed 27 years in Hindi cinema, and Karan Johar's production banner is celebrating the moment.

KJo's banner Dharma movies took to Instagram and shared a flurry of nostalgic and exciting glimpses from the film. Among the highlights was a vibrant still from the song "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", capturing the dazzling trio in full swing. It also had a heartwarming glimpse of veteran actress Farida Jalal, sparking memories of classic Bollywood charm. It also had a playful shot of Shah Rukh Khan alongside his uncanny“duplicate”.

“The only 'duplicate' that's truly original! Celebrating #27YearsOfDuplicate #Duplicate @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @iamsrk @iamjuhichawla @iamsonalibendre @maheshfilm,” the caption read.

“Duplicate,” is an action comedy film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, with Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. The film portrays Shah Rukh Khan playing a dual role as Bablu, an aspiring chef, and Manu, a notorious gangster. The film is the 12th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998 worldwide.

Talking about SRK, the“Badshah” of Bollywood on May 6 made his debut at the MET Gala.

Wearing a sharp ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a floor-sweeping black trench coat layered over an unbuttoned shirt. He completed chunky jewellery including eye-popping diamond-studded pendants emblazoned with "K".

To add to the drama, he carried a walking stick with a tiger-top, which was completely in sync with this year's theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

Post his appearance, the star took to Instagram and wrote: "Thx @sabyasachiofficial and ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style and Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'! (sic)."