DEMIRE Confirms Stable Operating Performance In The First Quarter Of 2025
| Consolidated income statement
(in EUR million)
| 1 January 2025-
31 March 2025
| 01 January 2024-
31 March 2024
|Rental income
|14.0
|18.6
|Profit from the rental of real estate
|9.0
|12.2
|EBIT
|-3.4
|4.8
|Financial result
|-12.6
|-3.9
|Profit for the period after taxes
|-15.5
|-4.4
|FFO I (after taxes, before minorities)
|2.1
|7.9
|Undiluted/diluted FFO I per share (EUR)
|0.02/0.02
|0.07/0.07
|Consolidated balance sheet (in EUR million)
|31 March 2025
|31 December 2024
|Balance sheet total
|942.7
|951.2
|Investment properties
|710.8
|724.7
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46.2
|44.8
|Properties held for sale
|78.4
|76.7
|Equity (incl. non-controlling interests)
|298.5
|312.9
|Equity ratio (in % of total assets)
|24.0
|25.4
|Undiluted/diluted NAV
|241.2/241.2
|258.1/258.6
|NAV per share (EUR, undiluted/diluted)
|2.29/2.29
|2.45/2.44
|Net financial liabilities1
|478.7
|468.5
|Net leverage ratio (Net-LTV) in %1
|41.5
|40.9
|Portfolio key figures
|31 March 2025
|31 December 2024
|Properties (number)
|49
|51
|Market value (in EUR million)
|766.0
|779.3
|Annualised contractual rents (in EUR million)
|53.7
|56.4
|Rental yield (in %)
|7.0
|7.2
|EPRA vacancy rate (in %)2
|18.1
|15.1
|WALT (in years)
|4.8
|4.6
| 1according to bond terms and conditions
2 excl. properties classified as project development
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 49 properties with a lettable area of around 594 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 1.0 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.
Press contact:
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Julius Stinauer, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
D-63255 Langen
Telefon: +49 (0) 6103 – 372 49 44
