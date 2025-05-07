Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi to reaffirm the importance of our bilateral relationship with Kenya and discuss how the U.S.-Kenya partnership delivers prosperity by advancing shared economic interests. The Secretary thanked him for Kenya’s longstanding role in promoting peace and security in Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and the DRC, Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti, and our close partnership to counter al-Shabaab, making both our countries safer.