Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Approval
|Against
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage
|Votes Against
|Percentage
|Fernando R. Assing
|88,086,739
|96.24%
|3,444,156
|3.76%
|Benjamin Cherniavsky
|88,013,957
|96.16%
|3,516,938
|3.84%
|Joanne Cox
|83,911,502
|91.68%
|7,619,393
|8.32%
|James C. Gouin
|83,037,269
|90.72%
|8,493,626
|9.28%
|Mona Hale
|88,091,517
|96.24%
|3,439,378
|3.76%
|Kevin J. Reinhart
|79,599,459
|86.96%
|11,931,436
|13.04%
|Thomas B. Tyree, Jr.
|74,636,089
|81.54%
|16,894,806
|18.46%
|Juan Carlos Villegas
|79,933,294
|87.33%
|11,597,601
|12.67%
Enerflex's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation (“Say-on-Pay”) was approved with 91.59% (83,831,845 common shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
ABOUT ENERFLEX
Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, deploying natural gas, low-carbon, and treated water solutions – from individual, modularized products and services to integrated custom solutions. With over 4,600 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the energy transition and growing decarbonization efforts.
Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFX” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFXT”. For more information about Enerflex, visit .
For investor and media enquiries, please contact the Company by email to ... or ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment