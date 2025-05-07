Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 7, 2025, Enerflex's shareholders approved the election of all 8 nominee directors presented in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:

Approval Against Director Votes For Percentage Votes Against Percentage Fernando R. Assing 88,086,739 96.24% 3,444,156 3.76% Benjamin Cherniavsky 88,013,957 96.16% 3,516,938 3.84% Joanne Cox 83,911,502 91.68% 7,619,393 8.32% James C. Gouin 83,037,269 90.72% 8,493,626 9.28% Mona Hale 88,091,517 96.24% 3,439,378 3.76% Kevin J. Reinhart 79,599,459 86.96% 11,931,436 13.04% Thomas B. Tyree, Jr. 74,636,089 81.54% 16,894,806 18.46% Juan Carlos Villegas 79,933,294 87.33% 11,597,601 12.67%

Enerflex's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation (“Say-on-Pay”) was approved with 91.59% (83,831,845 common shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, deploying natural gas, low-carbon, and treated water solutions – from individual, modularized products and services to integrated custom solutions. With over 4,600 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the energy transition and growing decarbonization efforts.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFX” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“EFXT”. For more information about Enerflex, visit .

For investor and media enquiries, please contact the Company by email to ... or ... .