Melissa Shields Named New Casey Family Programs' Executive Vice President For Communications, Human Resources And Organizational Development

SEATTLE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Shields has been appointed executive vice president for Communications, Human Resources and Organizational Development.

Shields has been a leader at Casey Family Programs for over 15 years, most recently as managing director of Human Resources. She joined Casey in 2010 as senior director in Human Resources and has had a tremendous influence, not only on developments in HR, but across the entire organization. Her efforts have included enhancements in workplace support and wellness, and she has worked to ensure that Casey can recruit and retain an amazing workforce with a passion for the work.

"I'm proud of the investment that Casey has made in hiring, developing and supporting the talented group of people who make up our organization," said Dr. William C. Bell, President and CEO of Casey Family Programs. "Melissa has been a big part of that investment, and in her new role will be able to help lead us toward even greater progress."

Before joining Casey, Shields worked at Getty Images. She also served our nation in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and the Washington Air National Guard, eventually retiring in 2018 as a master sergeant.

About Casey Family Programs

Casey Family Programs is the nation's largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care in the United States. Our mission is to provide and improve - and ultimately prevent the need for - foster care. Founded in 1966, Casey Family Programs works in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and with tribal nations across North America to influence long-lasting improvements to the well-being of children, families and the communities where they live. We are committed to Building Communities of Hope, a nationwide effort to prevent the need for foster care by supporting families in raising safe, happy and healthy children.

SOURCE Casey Family Programs

