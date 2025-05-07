AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX ) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $16.1 million compared with $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.38 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the first quarter of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.