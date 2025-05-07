ARIS MINING REPORTS Q1 2025 RESULTS WITH RECORD ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, OPERATIONAL STRENGTH, AND PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Neil Woodyer, CEO, commented "Aris Mining had a strong start to 2025, driven by solid operational execution, higher gold prices, and continued progress on our growth initiatives. At Segovia, we maintained production and high margins while advancing the plant expansion, which remains on track for commissioning in June. At Marmato, we are making steady progress on the Lower Mine development, with construction spend ramping up and plant capacity now targeting 5,000 tonnes per day. At our Toroparu Project in Guyana, we have launched a new study to update the development plan, and we look forward to demonstrating the potential of this project." Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Gold revenue of $154.1 million , an increase of 47% over Q1 2024 and 4% over Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $66.6 million for Q1, and $201.3 million on a trailing 12-month basis, up 134% for the quarter from Q1 2024 and up 20% from Q4 2024.

Net earnings 2 of $2.4 million , compared to a loss of $0.7 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted net earnings of $27.2 million or $0.16/share, up from $0.04/share in Q1 2024 and $0.14/share in Q4 2024. Record full quarterly adjusted EPS since Aris Mining was formed in September 2022. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $240 million and net debt3 of $250 million , implying a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.



Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Gold production (ounces) 54,763 57,364 50,767 Segovia – Owner Mining ($/ounce sold) $1,482 $1,386 $1,553 Segovia – CMP AISC Margin 41 % 39 % 36 % EBITDA $39.7M $66.6M $22.4M Adjusted EBITDA $66.6M $55.6M $28.4M Adjusted EBITDA, last 12 months $201.3M $163.1M $147.8M Net earnings (loss)2 $2.4M or $0.01/share $21.7M or $0.13/share ($0.7M) or ($0.01)/share Adjusted earnings $27.2M or $0.16/share $24.7M or $0.14/share $5.4M or $0.04/share Adjusted earnings, last 12 months $77.7M or $0.46/share $55.9M or $0.34/share $45.0M or $0.34/share

Q1 2025 Operational Performance



Gold production totaled 54,763 oz , an increase of 8% from 50,767 oz in Q1 2024 and accounting for 22% of the mid-point of the FY 2025 production guidance range of 230 koz – 275 koz. Production rates are expected to progressively increase in H2 2025 following commissioning of the Segovia plant expansion in June 2025.

Marmato Upper Mine produced 7,214 oz , a 23% increase over Q4 2024.

Segovia Operations produced 47,549 oz , supported by gold grades of 9.4 g/t and gold recoveries of 96.1%.



AISC margin increased to $60.9 million , a 114% increase over Q1 2024.



Owner Mining AISC increased to $1,482/oz (Q4 2024: $1,386; Q1 2024: $1,553), towards the lower end of the Company's full-year 2025 guidance range of $1,450 to $1,600.



Contract Mining Partner (CMP) sourced gold delivered a 41% AISC sales margin , outperforming the top end of the Company's full-year 2025 guidance range of 35% to 40%. Total AISC increased to $1,570/oz (Q4 2024: $1,485; Q1 2024: $1,434), driven primarily by gold prices, which increased costs for purchased material from CMPs, as well as royalties and social contributions.

Total Segovia Operating Information Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024

Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) $2,855 $2,642 $2,062

Tonnes milled (t) 167,150 167,649 154,425

Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 1,966 1,949 1,817

Average gold grade processed (g/t) 9.37 9.84 9.42

Gold produced (ounces) 47,549 51,477 44,908

Gold sold (ounces) 47,390 50,409 45,288

AISC margin – $M 60.9 58.3 28.5









Segovia Operating Information by Segment Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024

Owner Mining







Gold sold (ounces) 26,963 28,149 22,445

Cash costs – ($/ounce sold) $1,123 $1,042 $1,191

AISC – ($/ounce sold) $1,482 $1,386 $1,553

AISC margin ($M) 37.0 35.3 11.4











CMPs







Gold sold (ounces) 20,427 22,260 22,843

Cash costs – ($/ounce sold) $1,431 $1,399 $1,133

AISC – ($/ounce sold) $1,687 $1,610 $1,316

AISC sales margin (%) 41 % 39 % 36 %

AISC margin ($M) 23.9 23.0 17.1

Total: Owner Mining & CMP AISC Margin ($M) 60.9 58.3 28.5



* Aris Mining operates its own mines and contracts with community-based mining partners, referred to as Contract Mining Partners (CMPs), to increase total gold production. Some partners work within Aris Mining's infrastructure, while others manage their own mining operations on Aris Mining's titles using their own infrastructure. In addition, Aris Mining purchases high grade mill feed from third-party contractors operating off-title, which further optimizes production and increases operating margins.

Growth and Expansion Updates



The Company invested $43.0 million in growth and expansion initiatives during the quarter, including:



$29.7 million toward the Marmato Lower Mine development; and

$6.4 million at Segovia to support plant expansion, underground development and exploration.

In Q1 2025, our operations generated $40.0 million in cash flow after sustaining capital and income tax, enabling us to internally-fund the majority of our strategic growth and expansion investments.

The Segovia expansion to 3,000 tonnes per day (tpd) is nearing completion, with the new ball mill to be installed in May and commissioning expected in June 2025.

The Marmato Lower Mine construction is progressing well, with processing plant capacity increased from 4,000 tpd to a planned 5,000 tpd:



decline development underway with 323 metres completed to the end of April 2025;



earthworks completed for the main substation platform, and continued earthworks for the process plant platform; and

continued arrival of equipment and materials on site, including tailings filters, cyclones and sump pumps.

Soto Norte Project : the Company continues to advance the new Pre-Feasibility Study, with completion expected in Q3 2025. Toroparu Project: a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has been commissioned to evaluate updated development options for the Toroparu project. Since updating the mineral resource estimate for Toroparu in March 2023, Aris Mining has also completed infrastructure optimization studies, strengthening the foundation for the development plan. Completion of the PEA is expected in Q3 2025.

Capital Structure Update

During Q1 2025 and through early May, Aris Mining continued to see strong participation in the exercise of its in-the-money TSX-listed ARIS.A warrants, which expire on July 29, 2025. Year-to-date, the Company has received over $19.4M in proceeds from these warrant exercises, further strengthening the balance sheet and supporting growth initiatives at Segovia and Marmato.

As of May 6, 2025, Aris Mining has approximately 178.1 million common shares issued and outstanding, with 48.0 million ARIS.A warrants remaining outstanding, which if fully exercised would result in the issuance of 24.0 million new Aris Mining shares and additional proceeds to the Company of C$132 million (or $96 million).

Following the expiry of the ARIS.A warrants on July 29, 2025, the Company will have no remaining convertible securities outstanding, other than stock options issued under its stock option plan.

Since issuing its new $450 million senior unsecured bonds in October 2024, Aris Mining has steadily reduced both its total and net leverage ratios. As of March 31,2025, total leverage was 2.4x3 and net leverage was 1.2x3.

Endnotes

1 All references to adjusted earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings, growth and expansion expenditures, cash flow after sustaining capital and income tax, cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements.

2 Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to owners of the company, as presented in the annual and interim financial statements for the relevant period.

3 Net debt is calculated as outstanding principal for the Senior Notes and the Gold-linked Notes, less cash.

4 Total and Net Leverage ratios are calculated by dividing total debt and net debt, respectively, by Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis.

Cautionary Language

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings, cash cost, total leverage, net leverage and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS or by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (MD&As). The MD&As are incorporated by reference into this news release and are available at , on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and in its filings with the SEC at .

We have presented total leverage and net leverage as non-GAAP ratios in this press release. Total leverage is calculated as the outstanding principal of the Company's debt instruments divided by trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, and net leverage is calculated as net debt divided by trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. We believe these ratios provide useful information to analysts, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the Company's leverage and evaluating our balance sheet.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and Company's annual financial statements for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Quarterly cash-flow summary



Three months ended, ($000's) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Gold revenue $154,142 $148,381





Total cash cost1 (72,730) (73,688) Royalties (6,359) (5,748) Social contributions (4,334) (4,228) Sustaining capital (6,589) (6,357) Lease payments on sustaining capital (480) (567) All in sustaining cost (AISC)1 (90,492) (90,588)





AISC margin 63,650 57,793





Taxes paid2 (5,121) (25,152) General and administration expense2 (4,106) (8,084) Decrease (increase) in VAT receivable (11,761) 18,906 Other changes in working capital (3,415) 8,650 Impact of foreign exchange losses on cash balances2 768 (2,699) After-tax adjusted sustaining margin3 40,015 49,414





Expansion and growth capital expenditure1



Marmato Lower Mine (29,661) (18,998) Segovia Operations (6,368) (21,041) Marmato Upper Mine - (5,369) Toroparu Project (2,411) (1,719) PSN (4,566) (3,604) Change in accrued capital expenditures and other additions (5,938) 9,204 Total expansion and growth capital (48,944) (41,527)





Financing and other costs4



Proceeds from warrant and option exercises2 5,197 1,427 Principal repayment of Gold Notes2 (3,941) (3,695) Repayment of 2026 Senior Notes 2 - (305,157) Net proceeds from 2029 Senior Notes2 - 441,294 Precious metal stream deposit received2 - 40,016 Capitalized interest paid2 (5,031) (3,959) Interest (paid) received - net2 - (5,582) Total financing and other costs (3,775) 164,344 Net change in cash2 (12,704) 172,231 Opening cash balance at beginning of period2 252,535 80,304 Closing cash balance at end of period2 239,831 252,535

1. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for full details on cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), and additions to mining interests split by nature and site which are on an accrual basis. 2. As presented in the Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods. 3. After-tax adjusted sustaining margin is defined as operating cash flow adjusted for the receipt of the WPMI milestone payment, sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining lease payments. 4. Financing and other costs are defined as financing activities as presented in the Financial Statements adjusted for capitalized interest paid and receipt of the WPMI milestone payment.

Cash costs per ounce

Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the cash costs as disclosed above.



Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 47,390 6,891 54,281 50,409 5,925 56,334 Cost of sales1 67,091 15,384 82,475 68,078 15,111 83,189 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision - - - (965) (225) (1,190) Less: royalties1 (4,519) (1,840) (6,359) (4,342) (1,406) (5,748) Add: by-product revenue1 (3,073) (313) (3,386) (2,308) (255) (2,563) Total cash costs 59,499 13,231 72,730 60,463 13,225 73,688 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,256



$1,199



Total cash costs including royalties 64,018



64,805



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,351



$1,286









Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces)





45,288 5,756 51,044 Cost of sales1





57,949 13,384 71,333 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision





- - - Less: royalties1





(3,008) (1,084) (4,092) Add: by-product revenue1





(2,318) (112) (2,430) Total cash costs





52,623 12,188 64,811 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,162



Total cash costs including royalties





55,631



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,228





1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Cash costs per ounce – Business Units (Segovia)





Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec 31 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)

26,963 20,427 47,390 28,149 22,260 50,409 Cost of sales1

34,799 32,292 67,091 34,518 33,560 68,078 Less: materials and supplies inventory provision

- - - (717) (248) (965) Less: royalties1

(2,783) (1,736) (4,519) (2,754) (1,588) (4,342) Add: by-product revenue1

(1,748) (1,325) (3,073) (1,727) (581) (2,308) Total cash costs

30,268 29,231 59,499 29,320 31,143 60,463 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

$1,123 $1,431 $1,256 $1,042 $1,399 $1,199





Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)







Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)







22,445 22,843 45,288 Cost of sales1







30,085 27,864 57,949 Less: royalties1







(1,677) (1,331) (3,008) Add: by-product revenue1







(1,663) (655) (2,318) Total cash costs







26,745 25,878 52,623 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)







$1,192 $1,133 $1,162

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)

Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the AISC as disclosed above.



Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 47,390 6,891 54,281 50,409 5,925 56,334 Total cash costs 59,499 13,231 72,730 60,463 13,225 73,688 Add: royalties1 4,519 1,840 6,359 4,342 1,406 5,748 Add: social programs1 4,061 273 4,334 4,063 165 4,228 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 5,856 733 6,589 5,426 931 6,357 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 480 - 480 567 - 567 Total AISC 74,415 16,077 90,492 74,861 15,727 90,588 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,570



$1,485





















Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces)





45,288 5,756 51,044 Total cash costs





52,623 12,188 64,811 Add: royalties1





3,008 1,084 4,092 Add: social programs1





2,289 1,166 3,455 Add: sustaining capital expenditures





6,496 824 7,320 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital





506 - 506 Total AISC





64,922 15,262 80,184 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,434



















1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) – Segovia by Business Unit



Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 26,963 20,427 47,390 28,149 22,260 50,409 Total cash costs 30,268 29,231 59,499 29,320 31,143 60,463 Add: royalties1 2,783 1,736 4,519 2,754 1,588 4,342 Add: social programs1 2,501 1,560 4,061 2,558 1,505 4,063 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 3,917 1,939 5,856 3,819 1,607 5,426 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 480 - 480 567 - 567 Total AISC 39,949 34,466 74,415 39,018 35,843 74,861 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,482 $1,687 $1,570 $1,386 $1,610 $1,485















Three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 22,952 25,107 48,059 20,183 23,183 43,366 Total cash costs 24,820 35,579 60,399 24,660 31,682 56,342 Add: royalties1 1,999 1,507 3,506 1,720 1,358 3,078 Add: social programs1 2,449 1,845 4,294 1,185 935 2,120 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 3,640 1,783 5,423 4,677 1,547 6,224 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 389 - 389 364 - 364 Total AISC 33,297 40,714 74,011 32,606 35,522 68,128 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,451 $1,622 $1,540 $1,616 $1,532 $1,571





















Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)





Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)





22,445 22,843 45,288 Total cash costs





26,745 25,878 52,623 Add: royalties1





1,677 1,331 3,008 Add: social programs1





1,276 1,013 2,289 Add: sustaining capital expenditures





4,659 1,837 6,496 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital





506 - 506 Total AISC





34,863 30,059 64,922 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)





$1,553 $1,316 $1,434

1 as presented in the annual and interim financial statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment

($'000) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sustaining capital





Segovia Operations 5,856 5,426 6,496 Marmato Upper Mine 733 931 824 Total 6,589 6,357 7,320 Non-sustaining capital





Marmato Lower Mine 29,661 18,998 14,865 Segovia Operations 6,368 21,041 11,023 Soto Norte Project (PSN) 4,566 3,604 - Marmato Upper Mine - 5,369 2,278 Toroparu Project 2,411 1,719 1,939 Juby Project 4 34 3 Total 43,010 50,765 30,108 Corporate Assets - - - Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1 49,599 57,122 37,428

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended, ($000s)

Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Earnings (loss) before tax1

21,220 37,513 13,603 17,904 10,310 Add back:











Depreciation and depletion1

10,734 9,530 9,019 8,082 7,519 Finance income1

(2,336) (1,606) (1,351) (1,691) (2,246) Interest and accretion1

10,037 21,165 6,493 6,496 6,803 EBITDA

39,655 66,602 27,764 30,791 22,386 Add back:











Share-based compensation1

3,784 (483) 2,533 1,373 1,842 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

14 14 17 2,301 551 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

16,628 (6,561) 12,842 6,144 3,742 Other (income) expense1

535 1,116 (428) 2,681 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

5,997 (5,113) 311 (7,211) (108) Adjusted EBITDA

66,613 55,575 43,039 36,079 28,413

1 presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA

($000s)

Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Earnings (loss) before tax1

10,310 7,963 26,156 18,925 Add back:









Depreciation and depletion1

7,519 7,535 10,938 8,825 Finance income1

(2,246) (2,580) (3,672) (2,358) Interest and accretion1

6,803 6,772 6,757 6,746 EBITDA

22,386 19,690 40,179 32,138 Add back:









Share-based compensation1

1,842 2,977 528 459 Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris)

- 536 - 10,023 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

551 (3,667) (1,062) 1,428 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

3,742 13,429 (374) (11,756) Other (income) expense1

- (1,442) 21 35 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

(108) 6,685 2,285 7,237 Adjusted EBITDA

28,413 38,208 41,577 39,564

1 presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share









Three months ended,

($000s except shares amount) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,622,649 170,900,890 169,873,924 151,474,859 138,381,653 Net earnings (loss)1 2,368 21,687 (2,074) 5,713 (744) Add back:









Share-based compensation1 3,784 (483) 2,533 1,373 1,842 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 14 14 17 2,301 551 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1 16,628 (6,561) 12,842 6,144 3,742 Other (income) expense1 535 1,116 (428) 2,681 - Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes - 11,463 - - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 5,997 (5,113) 311 (7,211) (108) Income tax effect on adjustments (2,099) 2,536 (109) 1,738 78 Adjusted net (loss) / earnings 27,227 24,659 13,092 12,739 5,361 Per share – basic ($/share) 0.16 0.14 0.08 0.08 0.04























1 presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share

($000s except shares amount)

Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

138,381,653 137,313,095 137,192,545 136,229,686 Net earnings (loss)1

(744) (5,944) 13,833 9,899 Add back:









Share-based compensation1

1,842 2,977 528 459 Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris)

- 536 - 10,023 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

551 (3,667) (1,062) 1,428 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

3,742 13,429 (374) (11,756) Other (income) expense1

- (1,442) 21 35 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes

- - - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

(108) 6,685 2,285 7,237 Income tax effect on adjustments

78 (2,221) (796) (2,453) Adjusted net (loss) / earnings

5,361 10,353 14,435 14,872 Per share – basic ($/share)

0.04 0.08 0.11 0.11

1. As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

