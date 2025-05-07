Introducing The National Cryptocurrency Association To Help Americans Make Sense Of Crypto

MIAMI- The National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), a new non-profit organization dedicated to helping Americans better understand crypto, launches today with the goal of boosting crypto literacy and safe adoption across the country. The NCA will demystify crypto and serve as a resource for anyone and everyone using, holding, or wanting to learn more.

The NCA partnered with Harris Poll to survey 10,000 current crypto holders in the U.S. and found that 81% are interested in learning more about the future of crypto. To bridge the gap, the NCA is providing educational resources, including easy-to-understand explainers and real stories from everyday people using crypto.

The survey also found that one in five American adults already use crypto and 76% of users say it has positively impacted their lives, giving them increased financial independence, opportunities for learning and personal growth, and fun and excitement from being part of a new and innovative field. Crypto is also providing opportunity for consumers far beyond finance:



39% use it for shopping

32% have bought, sold, or used NFTs

31% send crypto to family

21% trade digital collectibles and art 20% participate in decentralized gaming

Visit NCA to learn more and meet some of the everyday people benefitting from crypto in their personal and professional lives.

The National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) is a 501(C)(4) organization dedicated to educating consumers about how to engage with crypto. Crypto is positively impacting the lives of millions of Americans but misinformation has held back those who stand to benefit. The NCA is here to help people make sense of crypto by sharing the stories of real people and businesses using crypto, providing educational resources to navigate the hype and confusion, and offering guidance and support through partnerships and services.

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Cryptocurrency Association among 10,000 cryptocurrency holders. The survey was conducted January 22, 2025, through February 3, 2025. More detailed findings will be published in a report in March.

Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, employment, household income, and political party affiliation to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 1.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

