2025 Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Brings S.T.E.A.M. & Whimsey To Lowell, MA September 20

- Bianca MauroLOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The eighth annual Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race (LKSR) will take over the city of Lowell, Massachusetts, on Saturday, September 20th, for a free day-long celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, math, and fun for participants and spectators alike.On the third Saturday of every September, teams from around New England and the U.S. converge on Lowell to compete for an event that puts the TEAM in STEAM and brings a smile to both spectators and racers alike.Teams come together to build whimsically engineered Kinetic Sculptures, human-powered, all-terrain vehicles made from new and repurposed material, which are then raced over a 10k course through the streets, water, mud, sand, and many diverse neighborhoods of Lowell.Race producer Bianca Mauro said,“The Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race strives to inspire artists, engineers, performers, and visionaries of the future by promoting the synthesis of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) fields, disruptive innovation, and physical activity.“We see teams made up of professional engineers, high school students, university students, and retirees,” she continued.“And race day is a great family-friendly celebration of whimsy and STEAM.”The course in Lowell brings the amphibious kinetic sculptures through Bone-Shaker Alley (cobblestoned Middle St), the Maddening Mud Pit, and the Merrimack Plunge, aka a dip into the Merrimack River. Crowds along the way (numbering in the thousands) cheer one and all.The race is open to all ages and works with students from local schools and after-school programs, artists, engineers, bike enthusiasts, and anyone with a spark of creativity and a sense of adventure. Registration is open now through September 1st at Lowellkinetic. The LKSR is the only race of this kind in New England, with its roots stemming from the Kinetic Grand Championship in California and the Baltimore Kinetic Sculpture Race.

