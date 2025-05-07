EUR/USD Analysis Today 07/05: Cautious Anticipation (Chart)



Overall Trend: Neutral stance with an upward bias.

Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1300 – 1.1240 – 1.1150. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1385 – 1.1430 -1.1500.

Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1255 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1160. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1440 with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss at 1.1520.

EUR/USD Trading Signals:EUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:

Since the beginning of the week's trading, the EUR/USD exchange rate has been stable and receiving support for stability around the 1.1300 level, ahead of today's US central bank announcement, the most important for the markets this week, with the announcement at 9:00 PM Egypt time. This will be followed half an hour later by important statements from US central bank governor Jerome Powell. The EUR/USD price is currently stable around the 1.1367 level, and it has been recently observed that rallies have been met with selling interest. A reason for the euro's recent failure to rise was the failure of Merz, the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union, to win a vote in the Bundestag that would have approved him as chancellor. Another vote may be held in the short term.

According to reliable trading company platforms, the EUR/USD pair is still trading above levels justified by interest rates alone, and the main question is whether the dollar discount is justified. In general, US data, tariff developments, and Asian currency market dynamics will remain crucial in the short term.

Recently, prominent US data has not indicated any significant deterioration in the economy at this stage, but the data is still lagging, and indicators such as freight transport suggest the potential for significant pressures on the horizon. Technically, the 1.130 level will remain the pivot point for the EUR/USD pair – and a decisive break below it could lead to a break of the 1.120 support level soon.

According to some Forex market experts, the EUR/USD pair continues to trade within its medium range of 1.12/upper 1.15 since early April. They are looking for near-term support below 1.13 and resistance above 14 Tips:

The EUR/USD will remain in a narrow range, and you will not find strong movement except after investors and markets react to today's US central bank announcement.

According to the performance on the daily timeframe chart, the movement of technical indicators is in a neutral position awaiting further developments. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the middle, between the overbought zone and the midline, indicating that bulls and bears are in a waiting position until factors supporting one of the directions emerge, although an upward movement is more likely. The 1.1400 resistance will remain an important catalyst for the bulls. At the same time, the MACD indicator is slightly leaning downwards.

EUR/USD trading will remain within its current range until the markets react to the US central bank's announcement and Governor Jerome Powell's statements, especially after Trump's recent intervention in the bank's policy directions and the threat to dismiss the governor, followed by a recent reversal of that stance. In addition to this, any developments on the ground regarding the US tariff war against global economies, including the Eurozone, will have the strongest impact on financial markets in general and on the performance of the EUR/USD currency pair in particular.

