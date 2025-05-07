EUR/USD Analysis Today 07/05: Cautious Anticipation (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Neutral stance with an upward bias. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1300 – 1.1240 – 1.1150. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1385 – 1.1430 -1.1500.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1255 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1160. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1440 with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss at 1.1520.
According to the performance on the daily timeframe chart, the movement of technical indicators is in a neutral position awaiting further developments. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the middle, between the overbought zone and the midline, indicating that bulls and bears are in a waiting position until factors supporting one of the directions emerge, although an upward movement is more likely. The 1.1400 resistance will remain an important catalyst for the bulls. At the same time, the MACD indicator is slightly leaning downwards.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD trading will remain within its current range until the markets react to the US central bank's announcement and Governor Jerome Powell's statements, especially after Trump's recent intervention in the bank's policy directions and the threat to dismiss the governor, followed by a recent reversal of that stance. In addition to this, any developments on the ground regarding the US tariff war against global economies, including the Eurozone, will have the strongest impact on financial markets in general and on the performance of the EUR/USD currency pair in particular.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
