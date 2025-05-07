Eye-In Media Collaborates With Amazon Signage Stick: Offers Affordable Alternative As Windows 10 Support Ends

Eye-In Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eye-In Media , a leader in digital signage and customer engagement solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with Amazon, and its brand new Amazon Signage Stick , a device dedicated to digital signage. This strategic move comes at a pivotal time as businesses seek alternatives to outdated Windows 10-based digital signage solutions.With Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 on October 31, 2025, digital signage networks operating on Windows 10 PCs are now facing a critical challenge. The hardware requirements for Windows 11 render many existing Windows 10 PCs incompatible, leading to significant replacement costs and system reconfigurations. Businesses worldwide are searching for viable alternatives to avoid these costly and disruptive transitions.Eye-In Media's integration of Amazon Signage Stick into its digital signage ecosystem provides a scalable, cost-effective, and efficient solution for businesses looking to modernize their networks without the need for expensive hardware replacements.Why the Amazon Signage Stick is a strategic solution● Affordable Upgrade Path: Instead of replacing entire PC-based signage systems, businesses can now seamlessly transition to the Amazon Signage Stick, reducing both hardware costs and downtime.● Cloud-Based Management: Eye-In Media's Eye-Intelligence content management system (CMS) integrates with the Amazon Signage Stick, offering businesses an intuitive solution to update and manage digital signage remotely.● Enhanced Security & Support: Engineered by Amazon with security in mind, the Signage Stick provides a secure boot loader, data encryption, and Amazon provides regular updates that keep signage safe and running smoothly.● Seamless Scalability: Whether operating a small network of screens or a nationwide digital signage system, the Amazon Signage Stick provides flexibility without requiring costly IT resources.Supporting the North American Digital Signage MarketThis global shift away from Windows 10 creates an opportunity for businesses to redefine their digital signage strategies. Eye-In Media's initiative ensures that companies across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and corporate environments have cost-effective, high-performance alternatives tailored to their needs and budgets.“With the Windows 10 end-of-life approaching, businesses are forced to reconsider their digital signage infrastructure,” said Nathalie Azoulay, President of Eye-In Media.“Our collaboration with Amazon positions us at the forefront of this transition, offering a reliable, scalable, and affordable solution to businesses looking to upgrade seamlessly.”Next Steps for BusinessesEye-In Media is actively working with businesses, network operators, and digital signage providers to transition their Windows 10 systems before the October 31, 2025 deadline.For more information on how Eye-In Media's Amazon Signage Stick solution can support your business, visit Eye-In Media Website or contact us at ...About Eye-In MediaEye-In Media is a cutting-edge provider of digital signage, menuboards, video walls and other customer engagement solutions. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and ease of use, the company empowers businesses to deliver impactful digital experiences. Our versatile Content Management System (CMS) allows customers to easily share their digital signage content with their Wi-Fi captive portal, Website, Apps and Interactive Kiosks. Eye-In Media has a proven track record of helping businesses modernize their digital signage networks with innovative technologies.

