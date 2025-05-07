CNCF Announces Speakers And Sessions For Kubecon + Cloudnativecon India
The event will bring together adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities.Post thi
"India is a growing hub of cloud native talent and we're excited to bring the ecosystem together again for the second annual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India to share knowledge," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "This year's lineup reflects the community's momentum as the fourth largest regional contributor to CNCF projects and offers real business value for organizations looking to scale developer velocity, optimize cloud infrastructure, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market."
The community-curated schedule will include talks from diverse community members, including:
-
Sovereign Kubernetes at Adobe: Navigating Trust, Security & Compliance Across Jurisdictions - Amandeep Singh, Adobe
Auto-instrumentation for GPU Performance Using eBPF - Marc Tudurí, Grafana Labs
IDP as a Product: Where Developer Happiness Meets Platform's Excellence - Ninad Desai & Ruturaj Kadikar, InfraCloud Technologies
Cluster API To Streamline Kubernetes Clusters Lifecycle Management at NVIDIA - Megha Singhal & Gulshan Khatri, NVIDIA
Fine-Grained Authorization: The Missing Piece in Agentic AI Security - Shivay Lamba, Couchbase & Ashish Jha, Okta
Children's Guide To LLMs on Kubernetes - Saloni Narang, Kubesimplify & Amandeep Singh, PayPal
Scaling Generative AI: Building Production-Ready LLM Applications - Daniel Oh, Red Hat
Please visit the schedule for the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2025 agenda.
Sponsorships
Companies interested in sponsoring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India should submit a request to [email protected] by Friday, 27 June. View the sponsorship prospectus .
Dan Kohn Scholarship Program
The Dan Kohn Scholarship applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India are due Sunday, 15 June, (11:59 PM PST/12:29 PM IST).
Registration
Standard registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is available until Wednesday, 25 June, 11:59 PM IST.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is made possible with support from sponsors .
Platinum sponsors include: Arm , CAST AI , GitHub , and Nutanix .
Additional Resources
-
CNCF Newsletter
CNCF Twitter
CNCF Website
Learn About CNCF Membership
Learn About the CNCF End User Community
About Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open-source software stack across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The CNCF hosts critical components of global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy, bringing together top developers, end users, and vendors. Supported by over 800 members, including the world's largest technology companies and over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, visit .
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Thornhill
The Linux Foundation
[email protected]
SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment