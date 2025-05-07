CNCF Announces Speakers And Sessions For Kubecon + Cloudnativecon India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India was curated by co-chairs Atulpriya Sharma of InfraCloud Technologies and Bhavani Indukuri of Zscaler, who led a program committee of 55 community members. Together, they developed a compelling program that includes 57 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, as well as 13 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions.

The event will bring together adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities.

"India is a growing hub of cloud native talent and we're excited to bring the ecosystem together again for the second annual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India to share knowledge," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "This year's lineup reflects the community's momentum as the fourth largest regional contributor to CNCF projects and offers real business value for organizations looking to scale developer velocity, optimize cloud infrastructure, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market."

The community-curated schedule will include talks from diverse community members, including:



Sovereign Kubernetes at Adobe: Navigating Trust, Security & Compliance Across Jurisdictions - Amandeep Singh, Adobe



Auto-instrumentation for GPU Performance Using eBPF - Marc Tudurí, Grafana Labs



IDP as a Product: Where Developer Happiness Meets Platform's Excellence - Ninad Desai & Ruturaj Kadikar, InfraCloud Technologies



Cluster API To Streamline Kubernetes Clusters Lifecycle Management at NVIDIA - Megha Singhal & Gulshan Khatri, NVIDIA



Fine-Grained Authorization: The Missing Piece in Agentic AI Security - Shivay Lamba, Couchbase & Ashish Jha, Okta



Children's Guide To LLMs on Kubernetes - Saloni Narang, Kubesimplify & Amandeep Singh, PayPal

Scaling Generative AI: Building Production-Ready LLM Applications - Daniel Oh, Red Hat

Please visit the schedule for the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2025 agenda.

Sponsorships

Companies interested in sponsoring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India should submit a request to [email protected] by Friday, 27 June. View the sponsorship prospectus .

Dan Kohn Scholarship Program

The Dan Kohn Scholarship applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India are due Sunday, 15 June, (11:59 PM PST/12:29 PM IST).

Registration

Standard registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is available until Wednesday, 25 June, 11:59 PM IST.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is made possible with support from sponsors .

Platinum sponsors include: Arm , CAST AI , GitHub , and Nutanix .

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open-source software stack across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The CNCF hosts critical components of global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy, bringing together top developers, end users, and vendors. Supported by over 800 members, including the world's largest technology companies and over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

