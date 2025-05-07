Are You Ready To Lead Change And Need A Good Mentor? Look No Further As Applications For The Latest Edition Of Property Finder's Sheforshe Are Now Open

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Designed to empower women in real estate through access to industry leaders, networking opportunities, digital learning and actionable career guidance, SheForShe strives to build a more inclusive and equitable industry, scaling to include 30 mentors and up to 300 mentees

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;May 2025: Property Finder, MENA's leading property portal, opens registration for its new-look, third edition of the SheForShe programme in partnership with Women Choice. Designed to empower women in the UAE real estate sector through mentorship, community building initiatives and career guidance, the programme welcomes aspiring female real estate talent to better understand the journey towards industry leadership.

Registration is now open for the programme, which begins September 2025. As many as 300 women professionals will be paired with 30 experienced industry mentors to share insights, build confidence, and unlock professional growth opportunities, helping to shape a more inclusive future. Through the partnership with Women Choice, the programme will deliver an enhanced curriculum including 36 hours of e-learning, multimedia content and live workshops led by female leaders across the technology, finance and legal sectors.

Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder, commented:“I am thrilled to invite future women leaders to apply to be part of our third edition of SheForShe Empowered by Property Finder. It's a programme I am truly proud of and that has been designed to champion women supporting women – bringing together future changemakers, experienced mentors, and allies from across the real estate industry. SheForShe empowered by Property Finder is scaling up in a bid to help even more future female leaders and we look forward to continuing to uplift women and help change living for good in the region.”

Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Women Choice added:“The SheForShe programme builds on our successful efforts to create everyday opportunities for women to connect, learn, inspire and grow. We are excited to collaborate with Property Finder in supporting women professionals in real estate and championing them as they break barriers and move towards economic equality.”