Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pet Medication Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033: Expansion Of Pet Pharmacies To Enhance Access To Pet Medications And Veterinary Services

The global over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market reached a value of nearly $8.2 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $8.2 billion in 2023 to $10.9 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2028 and reach $14.7 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased disposable income, increased pet population and favorable government support. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of awareness about animal health.

Going forward, the increase in adoption of pets, increasing urban populations, expansion of the e-commerce industry, increasing spending on animal healthcare and rising adoption of pet insurance will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market in the future include price sensitivity among pet owners.

The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market is segmented by medication into flea and tick control, wormers and dewormers, dental care, nutritional supplements, skin and coat care, pain and allergy relief, and other medications. The flea and tick control market was the largest segment of the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by medication, accounting for 39.8% or $3.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the nutritional supplements segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by medication, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market is segmented by pet into dogs, cats, birds, fishes, reptiles, and other pets. The dogs market was the largest segment of the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by pet, accounting for 45.8% or $3.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the dogs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by pet, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market is segmented by form into chews and treats, capsule and ointment, sprays, and other forms. The chews and treats market was the largest segment of the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by form, accounting for 33.3% or $2.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the chews and treats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market is segmented by distribution channel into drug and pharmacy stores, pet specialty stores, veterinary clinics and hospitals, online retailers, and other distribution channels. The drug and pharmacy stores market was the largest segment of the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 38.2% or $3.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the online retailers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market, accounting for 3.5% or $3.6 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.88% and 7.42% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.06% and 6.27% respectively.

The global over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 50.39% of the total market in 2023. Zoetis Inc was the largest competitor with a 12.84% share of the market, followed by Arab Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Company (Mobedco-Vet) with 7.69%, Ceva Sante Animale with 6.92%, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH with 6.24%, PetIQ, LLC with 5.87%, Virbac with 4.76%, Vetoquinol with 1.93%, Bayer AG with 1.89%, Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Animal Health) with 1.46% and Animalcare Group with 0.79%.

The top opportunities in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by medication will arise in the flea and tick control segment, which will gain $1.19 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by pet will arise in the dogs segment, which will gain $1.34 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by form will arise in the chews and treats segment, which will gain $993.87 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the drug and pharmacy stores segment, which will gain $956.58 million of global annual sales by 2028. The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market size will gain the most in the USA at $684.74 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market include focus on expansion of pet pharmacies to enhance access to pet medications and veterinary services and focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions among major players to enhance product offerings.

Player-adopted strategies in the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market include focus on strengthening business capabilities through new drug launches, strengthening business capabilities through strategic acquisitions, strengthening business capabilities through new product launches and strengthening business operations through new business expansion initiatives.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication companies to focus on expanding access to OTC pet medications, focus on nutritional supplements, focus on chews and treats, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on effective promotional channels and focus on effectively targeting pet owners.

