GHR Healthcare Acquires Barton Healthcare Staffing To Expand Allied & Nursing

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare, a national leader in healthcare staffing solutions, today announced it has acquired Barton Healthcare Staffing, the nurse and allied health staffing affiliate of Barton Associates, Inc. The transaction closed on May 3, 2025.

GHR's acquisition of Barton Healthcare Staffing expands its ability to provide flexible, client-centered staffing solutions, strengthening GHR's commitment to delivering scalable workforce solutions that support quality patient care nationwide.

This strategic acquisition also aligns with Barton Associates' initiative to focus on physician and advanced practice staffing through its growing locum tenens business. By narrowing its focus, Barton aims to accelerate growth and innovation in its core segment.

Under the agreement, Barton Healthcare Staffing's nurse and allied health clients and clinicians are transitioning to GHR Healthcare. GHR will support them with its high-touch service model and operational expertise. Both organizations plan to collaborate closely going forward to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.

"We are excited to welcome Barton Healthcare Staffing's clients and clinicians to the GHR team. Our shared focus on quality and service makes this a natural fit and a great opportunity to deliver even more value nationwide," said John Quirk , CEO of GHR Healthcare.

April Hansen , CEO of Barton Associates, added:

"This is a forward-looking, strategic decision that positions Barton for our next chapter of growth. As demand for physician and advanced practice staffing continues to rise, we're doubling down on what we do best-delivering world-class locum tenens solutions at scale. We're incredibly proud of the legacy our nurse and allied team has built, and confident GHR is a strong partner to carry that forward. Together, our organizations remain committed to quality and continued collaboration."

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is a trusted leader in total workforce management, with over 30 years of experience connecting healthcare organizations to the talent they need-efficiently, cost-effectively, and at scale. From short-term staffing to long-term workforce strategies, GHR provides integrated support across every aspect of labor management. With a flexible, client-focused approach, GHR streamlines operations, boosts workforce performance, and enhances the delivery of patient care in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates is a premier locum tenens staffing firm specializing in the placement of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and dentists. With a reputation for speed, scale, and specialty expertise, Barton serves thousands of healthcare clients across all 50 states.

SOURCE GHR Healthcare

