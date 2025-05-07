Qatar Attends Governance Of Emerging Technologies Summit In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar, represented by the Public Prosecution, participated in the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025), which is hosted in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Attorney General of the State of Qatar H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the summit.

He underlined the importance of international cooperation to advance effective legislative frameworks that keep up with technological advancements and ensure a balance between innovation and legal protection.

The summit is a high-level international platform that intends to bolster dialogue and coordinate international efforts on future governance frameworks and legislations, given the rapid digital evolution.

This comes through engaging in in-depth discussions among representatives of the participating countries on avenues for the responsible and optimal use of modern and emerging technologies, foremost of which are artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and Web 3.0, within a legal framework that enhances the rule of law, protects rights, and keeps pace with technological advancements.

On the margins of this event, Al Nuaimi held separate meetings with Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates H E Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, and Attorney General of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Mohamed Shawky Ayad. Throughout the meetings, they shared perspectives on a range of topics of mutual interest.