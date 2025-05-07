VEON’S Qazcode Signs Mou With Seekr To Develop AI-Powered Solutions To Drive Digital Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq): VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), announces that QazCode, its Kazakh software development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seekr, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology provider, to develop and implement AI-powered business-to-business (B2B) solutions across QazCode's operations.

To accelerate its development of augmented intelligence solutions for use across all of VEON's operating countries, QazCode will integrate the end-to-end enterprise AI platform, SeekrFlow, into the creation and deploying of generative AI applications. The use of SeekrFlow will accelerate QazCode's development and optimization of AI solutions for its enterprise customers through process automation, the creation of AI agents and advanced data management.

“Enterprises worldwide are turning to augmented intelligence to gain business advantage. QazCode's ambition is to be a leading developer of AI applications in Kazakhstan and internationally, and the selection of partners is critical. Seekr is a proven leader in AI technologies for software development,” stated Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “From helping develop first-of-its-kind large language models in Kazakhstan to supporting seamless data automation, we are proud to see that QazCode is leading the way in AI, and this partnership with Seekr will build significantly on its capabilities.”

QazCode has expanded from pioneering digital products in its home market of Kazakhstan to supporting international customers. The partnership with Seekr will specifically strengthen QazCode's offering to its enterprise customers and enable AI adoption across business services.

“As part of VEON Group, Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode have constantly proven themselves to be at the very forefront of transformative technology and thinking. We are thrilled to collaborate with them, to bring advanced generative AI technology to their subscribers and enterprise customers, using SeekrFlow as the foundation software platform for VEON's AI initiatives”, said Rob Clark, President of Seekr.

QazCode and Beeline Kazakhstan have launched several AI products in collaboration with Kazakh and international companies, as well as developed in-house solutions. These include KazLLM, developed in partnership with ISSAI NU, Astana Hub, and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development, in versions with 8 billion and 70 billion parameters. QazCode also created the open-source LLM Kaz-RoBERTA-conversational model - the first AI model in the Kazakh language with 2 billion parameters, which is currently used for customer interactions on Beeline Kazakhstan's digital platforms.

The KazLLM was the recipient of the GSMA Foundry's Artificial Intelligence Award at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 11, 2025. Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode worked alongside the GSMA Foundry and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, which has developed an LLM for the Catalan language, by sharing its expertise on LLM development.

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses and government through accurate and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end Enterprise AI platform with comprehensive AI-Ready data preparation and analysis capabilities and a toolset to build domain-specific large language models. Seekr models are optimized across enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.“Build at the AI Foundry, deploy at the Edge.”

About Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11 million customers with mobile connectivity and two million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

QazCode, the software development company of Beeline Kazakhstan, is one of the largest companies in Kazakhstan. The 750-person QazCode team delivers expertise in areas such as the creation of private Large Language Models (LLMs) with a strong focus on data security, process optimization using Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and the provision of IT outsourcing services.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit: .

