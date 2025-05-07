MKS Breaks Ground On New Chemical Manufacturing And Techcenter Facility In Thailand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments. Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today the groundbreaking of its cutting-edge Atotech chemical manufacturing and TechCenter facility at the Asia Industrial Estate Suvarnabhumi, located east of Bangkok, Thailand. This strategic investment aligns with MKS' commitment to grow alongside its customers and deliver localized expertise to accelerate technological advancements across the region. The new facility also underscores MKS' dedication to fostering Thailand's growing role within the printed circuit board (“PCB”) industry.

“This facility represents a major milestone for MKS, as we expand our footprint in Southeast Asia,” said John T. C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS Instruments.“By bringing world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and specialized laboratory services to Thailand, we are reinforcing our ability to support Southeast Asia's fast growing PCB manufacturing and semiconductor advanced packaging sectors, as well as the region's top specialty industrial manufacturers. This investment demonstrates our long-term vision for growth and innovation in the global electronics and plating industries.”

The facility will be located on a 11.7-acre plot, spanning approximately 27,000 square meters and just 30 minutes from Bangkok International Airport. The facility will feature:



A state-of-the-art manufacturing space dedicated to producing chemicals for surface treatments and plating, serving industries such as Electronics and Automotive.

A TechCenter featuring advanced Electronics and General Metal Finishing plating equipment, along with laser machinery for innovative applications.

Fully equipped laboratories for analytics, quality control, and material science, supporting customer ramp-ups, ensuring high standards and continuous innovation.

Comprehensive technical service capabilities, including maintenance, spare parts, and support for new IIoT and software solutions tailored to the region's installed equipment base. A modern main office building designed to efficiently support administrative and operational functions.



Dedicated to driving innovation and operational excellence, the facility will focus on producing process chemicals, providing customer service and application work for advanced electronics and industrial markets. With a total production capacity of 18,500 tons per year, this new MKS site represents an investment of $40M+ and operations are set to begin in the second half of 2027.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

About the Atotech Brand

Atotech is a brand within the Materials Solutions Division of MKS Instruments. Atotech's portfolio consists of leading process and manufacturing technologies for advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing. Applying a comprehensive systems-and-solutions approach, the Atotech portfolio includes chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative and high-technology applications. These solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including datacenter, consumer electronics and communications infrastructure, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, MKS delivers pioneering solutions through its Atotech brand – combined with unparalleled on-site support for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit us at .

