Emirates NBD To Drive Innovation As Premium Banking Partner At Dubai Fintech Summit 2025

Dubai, UAE,May 2025 – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, today announced its participation in Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 as the Premium Banking Partner. This ongoing partnership underscores Emirates NBD's position as a key player and innovator in the regional FinTech ecosystem, reflecting its unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and shaping the future of finance.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai International Financial Centre, the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 will take place on 12-13 May at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the summit will feature global leaders, innovators and policymakers who will share insights and transformative ideas, heralding a new era in the FinTech industry.

During the summit, Emirates NBD will unveil a new FinTech landscape report showcasing how Emirates NBD is using AI and innovation to help shape the UAE's FinTech landscape, focusing on industry trends and emerging technologies. The report will offer valuable insights into Emirates NBD's experiences and successes with FinTech's and strategic partners to accelerate and de-risk innovation for positive business outcomes.

As Premium Banking Partner of the event, Emirates NBD will have an extensive stand with a packed agenda of events taking place, including; live podcasts and panel sessions with industry and Emirates NBD internal expert guests, Channel 4 Radio hosts broadcasting live on stand, the FinTech World Cup finale taking place on day two of the event and featuring a member of the third cohort of the National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)® program and finally, the main stage panels and fireside chats with Emirates NBD senior leaders. The bank will also sign significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading FinTech companies at the event, further solidifying its commitment to collaboration and innovation.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD is committed to fostering innovation by nurturing a dynamic FinTech ecosystem and shaping the future of finance through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions. Our participation in Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 as the Premium Banking Partner highlights our commitment to spearheading FinTech innovation through collaboration with the stakeholders, including accelerators and startups, while consistently delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

2024 partnerships:

Building on the success of its participation in the summit in 2024, Emirates NBD continues to leverage strategic partnerships to enhance its offerings and contribute to the growth of the FinTech industry. Last year, the bank signed several MoUs, including:

 Chainalysis joins Emirates NBD's Digital Asset Lab: Chainalysis, a leading blockchain data platform, joined Emirates NBD's Digital Asset Lab to enhance security, compliance, and innovation in the digital asset space. The Digital Asset Lab, announced during the 2023 Dubai FinTech Summit, serves as a hub for accelerating cutting-edge solutions and innovations.

 Collaboration with NIUM for cross border payments: This collaboration with NIUM, a global payments platform, has enabled Emirates NBD to offer seamless, instantaneous cross-border transfers between the UAE and the world.

 Partnership with NewBridge: Emirates NBD Capital partnered with NewBridge, focusing on effectively addressing multiple friction points endemic to the current loan market structure. This partnership aligns with Emirates NBD's collaborative approach to innovation.

At the upcoming 2025 event, Emirates NBD will be announcing further strategic partnerships and sign MoUs with leading FinTech innovators.

Held under the theme 'FinTech for All', the third edition of Dubai FinTech Summit is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees and 300 speakers from more than 100 countries, and over 1,000 investors alongside top decision makers, thought leaders and experts.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.