Blockchain Network “Make In Vietnam”: Master Strategic Infrastructure Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Matrix, an ecosystem member of Techcombank, One Mount Group, Masterise Group, Techcom Securities, also a member of the Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA) was founded. as well as a strategic partner of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has announced its initiative to build a“Make in Vietnam” blockchain network.

On May 6, 2025, 1Matrix officially debuted its project before a broad audience of government regulators, technology partners, and both domestic and international stakeholders. The initiative affirms 1Matrix's mission to develop the Vietnam Blockchain Network, aiming to empower the country to master blockchain technology and establish a foundation for significant progress in the digital age.







At the launch ceremony of 1Matrix, Mr. Phan Duc Trung delivered a keynote marking the beginning of a“Make in Vietnam” Layer-1 blockchain network.

1Matrix aims to build foundational and core technologies from consensus algorithms and data mechanisms to network security and user experience based on the legacy of previous blockchain innovations. This will be the first blockchain service network designed and operated by Vietnamese professionals, fully compliant with international interoperability standards.

“Having complete control over blockchain technology and intellectual property will not only enable Vietnam to proactively apply the technology in its digital economic, societal, and future development, but also strengthen national sovereignty over data, ensure cybersecurity, and enhance Vietnam's position on the global stage,” affirmed Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Board of 1Matrix and Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain Association, at the launch event.







At the launch ceremony of 1Matrix, Mr. Phan Duc Trung delivered a keynote marking the beginning of a“Make in Vietnam” Layer-1 blockchain network.



As part of the event, strategic cooperation agreements were announced between 1Matrix, the Vietnam Blockchain Association, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), aiming to realize the goal of building a Vietnamese blockchain network and mastering strategic infrastructure technologies.

BCG is one of the world's leading management consulting firms, known for working with governments and major enterprises in the areas of digital transformation, technology, innovation management, and sustainable growth.

Lieutenant General Dang Vu Son, former Head of the Government Cipher Committee, emphasized:“To truly establish its name on the global digital technology map, Vietnam needs more innovators, visionary enterprises like 1Matrix, and a technology ecosystem with depth and identity.”

At the event, the Government Cipher Committee, the Vietnam Blockchain Association, and 1Matrix jointly announced the launch of the competition“VietChain Talents 2025”, with total prizes amounting to USD 135,000. The competition aims to identify, nurture, and gradually develop a high-quality talent pool for Vietnam's blockchain technology sector.

Website:

Twitter X:



CONTACT: Mr. Phan Duc Trung Chairman Vietnam Blockchain Association Yennth-at-blockchain.vn info@1matrix.com