AIMCS & ICA Africa 2025: Advancing Innovation And Integrity Across Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)- The 2nd Africa Asset Integrity Management Conference and Showcase (AIMCS AFRICA) and the Instrumentation Cybersecurity and Automation Conference and Showcase (ICA AFRICA), held from April 28th to 30th, 2025, marked a significant milestone for Africa's industrial landscape. The dual-conference event set new benchmarks in automation, cybersecurity, instrumentation, digital transformation, asset integrity, and process safety across the region.

Hosted in the vibrant city of Cairo at the prestigious St. Regis New Capital Hotel, the event brought together a high-caliber lineup of speakers and professionals. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Dr. Gbenga Ayodele Owolabi, Commercial Manager at AGPC, and Mr. Ahmed Greisha, Program Manager at Cyshield, setting the tone for an impactful and collaborative gathering.

The conference was led by a distinguished group of leaders including Mr. Houssam Sabry, Managing Director of ICE; Mr. Ahmed Farouk, General Manager of the Pipeline Integrity Management Centre of Excellence at GASCO; and Mr. Omar El Sinnary, Manager of Engineering Services. Their leadership and vision helped shape an event that fostered dialogue, innovation, and knowledge-sharing.

Attendees engaged in a rich program featuring insightful technical presentations and expert-led panel discussions that addressed the region's most pressing challenges and transformative opportunities. The sessions highlighted the importance of building resilient infrastructure, adopting advanced cybersecurity strategies, and embracing digital innovation to ensure operational excellence.

The exhibition component of the event showcased next-generation technologies and solutions, creating a space for real-time demonstrations, immersive learning, and strategic networking. Delegates from across the continent and beyond experienced firsthand the tools and innovations redefining Africa's industrial sectors.

AIMCS AFRICA and ICA AFRICA 2025 were proudly supported by key sponsors whose contributions made the event a resounding success. Cyshield served as the Diamond Sponsor, txOne Networks as the Gold Sponsor, and ICE as the Strategic Sponsor, each playing a pivotal role in bringing the conference vision to life.

The conferences not only fostered critical industry dialogue but also forged new collaborations and strategies that will shape the future of asset integrity and industrial automation across Africa. As the curtains close on this year's edition, AIMCS AFRICA and ICA AFRICA 2025 leave behind a legacy of excellence, growth, and forward-looking solutions for the continent.

