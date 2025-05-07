403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Agency Condemns Israel's "Politically Motivated Starvation" in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of deliberately enacting a politically motivated starvation policy against the people of Gaza.
"The manmade and politically motivated starvation in Gaza is an expression of absolute cruelty," the agency declared in a statement posted on X.
UNRWA emphasized that "it cannot be addressed by weaponizing humanitarian assistance."
The agency also voiced its disapproval of Israel's proposed method for distributing aid, asserting that it "falls far short from addressing the devastating hunger."
UNRWA reiterated the unwavering commitment of humanitarian organizations to reach all those in need, without any exceptions.
Since Israel's closure of Gaza’s border crossings on March 2nd, the humanitarian crisis within the enclave has intensified, marked by severe shortages of essential resources including food, medicine, fuel, and clean water.
According to reports from Palestinian health authorities, 57 individuals, the majority of whom were children, have already succumbed to hunger, and tragically, this death toll is expected to increase.
Israel’s security Cabinet recently approved a joint initiative with the United States to restart limited aid deliveries to Gaza through an international fund and private entities. The plan involves the distribution of aid to designated “humanitarian compounds” located in southern Gaza. However, this approach has been met with rejection from Palestinian officials and international organizations, who have denounced it as inhumane and inconsistent with established global humanitarian standards.
The Palestinian government has dismissed the proposed plan as an attempt to circumvent established UN agencies, while Hamas has condemned it as a “tool of political blackmail” and an integral part of Israel’s broader strategy aimed at displacement and starvation.
A recent report issued by the World Bank corroborated the dire situation in Gaza, confirming that the territory’s 2.4 million residents are now almost entirely reliant on external aid following 20 months of what the report described as genocide and an ongoing blockade that has devastated the local economy and infrastructure.
"The manmade and politically motivated starvation in Gaza is an expression of absolute cruelty," the agency declared in a statement posted on X.
UNRWA emphasized that "it cannot be addressed by weaponizing humanitarian assistance."
The agency also voiced its disapproval of Israel's proposed method for distributing aid, asserting that it "falls far short from addressing the devastating hunger."
UNRWA reiterated the unwavering commitment of humanitarian organizations to reach all those in need, without any exceptions.
Since Israel's closure of Gaza’s border crossings on March 2nd, the humanitarian crisis within the enclave has intensified, marked by severe shortages of essential resources including food, medicine, fuel, and clean water.
According to reports from Palestinian health authorities, 57 individuals, the majority of whom were children, have already succumbed to hunger, and tragically, this death toll is expected to increase.
Israel’s security Cabinet recently approved a joint initiative with the United States to restart limited aid deliveries to Gaza through an international fund and private entities. The plan involves the distribution of aid to designated “humanitarian compounds” located in southern Gaza. However, this approach has been met with rejection from Palestinian officials and international organizations, who have denounced it as inhumane and inconsistent with established global humanitarian standards.
The Palestinian government has dismissed the proposed plan as an attempt to circumvent established UN agencies, while Hamas has condemned it as a “tool of political blackmail” and an integral part of Israel’s broader strategy aimed at displacement and starvation.
A recent report issued by the World Bank corroborated the dire situation in Gaza, confirming that the territory’s 2.4 million residents are now almost entirely reliant on external aid following 20 months of what the report described as genocide and an ongoing blockade that has devastated the local economy and infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment