Cross-Border Conflict Escalates as Three Civilians Reported Dead in India
(MENAFN) The Indian Army reported on Wednesday that three civilians perished due to cross-border firing allegedly initiated by Pakistan in the Jammu and Kashmir region.
According to an Indian Army statement, "The Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and international border opposite Jammu and Kashmir.” The statement further noted, “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” and affirmed that the Indian Army is "responding in a proportionate manner."
This border incident occurred following India's missile strikes earlier on Wednesday, which targeted nine locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
In response to the Indian strikes, the Pakistani Army stated that at least eight individuals were killed, 35 were injured, and two are currently missing.
Prior to this exchange, India announced that its missile attacks targeted nine sites identified as "terrorist infrastructure" within Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
This heightened conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors follows an attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.
India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the April 22 attack, citing cross-border connections. However, Pakistan has denied any connection to the killings.
