403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin affirms patience needed in discussions with US
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has tempered expectations regarding quick progress in its ongoing diplomatic discussions with the United States, emphasizing that the issues at hand are complex and longstanding. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that both Russia and the US are engaged in challenging negotiations, but stressed that significant breakthroughs should not be expected in the short term.
Peskov's comments followed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Friday, which the Kremlin said focused on resolving aspects of the Ukraine conflict. The White House referred to the visit as a step forward in the negotiation process.
Addressing public and media expectations for swift improvements in relations, Peskov acknowledged that while there is often a push for quick results, the reality is much more complicated and requires more time and effort. He explained that the problems have been allowed to fester for too long to expect immediate solutions.
Highlighting the difficulty of restoring relations damaged under the previous US administration, Peskov noted that both sides are now working patiently to rebuild these ties. He explained that while progress is being made, it requires painstaking effort to undo the previous damage.
In addition, Peskov confirmed that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump will eventually occur, but reiterated that it would take place "at the appropriate time" and after sufficient preparation.
Peskov's comments followed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Friday, which the Kremlin said focused on resolving aspects of the Ukraine conflict. The White House referred to the visit as a step forward in the negotiation process.
Addressing public and media expectations for swift improvements in relations, Peskov acknowledged that while there is often a push for quick results, the reality is much more complicated and requires more time and effort. He explained that the problems have been allowed to fester for too long to expect immediate solutions.
Highlighting the difficulty of restoring relations damaged under the previous US administration, Peskov noted that both sides are now working patiently to rebuild these ties. He explained that while progress is being made, it requires painstaking effort to undo the previous damage.
In addition, Peskov confirmed that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump will eventually occur, but reiterated that it would take place "at the appropriate time" and after sufficient preparation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment