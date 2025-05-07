Crystal Park Joins Horizon Media Holdings As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As data and technology become exponentially more accessible, the pace of change in our industry demands bold leadership," said Bob Lord, president of Horizon Media Holdings. "Crystal has been a driving force behind some of the most transformative moments in media. I watched firsthand as she helped create what is now the nearly $1T programmatic advertising ecosystem-well before the industry knew how to spell DSP. Her foresight, ingenuity, and deep expertise make her an exceptional addition to the Horizon family as we usher in a new era of innovation and intelligent media."

At the heart of Horizon Media's innovation strategy is its proprietary AI-powered platform, Blu. It is purpose-built to make real-time campaign optimization and strategic insight generation faster and more accessible, with unmatched clarity and control. Blu.'s built-in data vaults and clean room environments ensure privacy and data integrity while giving clients unified views of consumers through integrated first-party data and deterministic identity insights, as well as intuitive, natural-language interaction with complex datasets.

"I cannot think of a better time to join the Horizon team," said Park. "Its position as an independent agency is invaluable amidst the changing dynamics of the agency landscape, where Horizon can build and deliver growth for its clients with agility, flexibility, and independent thinking. Today, there's an extraordinary opportunity to help lead the industry through its evolution from legacy systems to advanced, intelligent solutions. It's my absolute privilege to join such a talented and forward-driven team."

Park joins Horizon from The Weather Company where she most recently served as vice president, advertising & enterprise data marketing. She was previously vice president at SiriusXM Media overseeing B2B marketing including brand, experiential, and trade partnerships, and has held leadership roles at pivotal times of transformation at Verizon/AOL, HBO and ESPN.

Park earned her MBA from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business and holds a bachelor's degree from James Madison University.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its mission to lead with humanity to build trusted relationships and deliver unmatched insights, innovation, and outcomes to its clients, partners, and communities. Awarded as one of the most innovative companies in the industry and with market-leading workplace satisfaction levels, the company is frequently recognized for its client excellence and has earned numerous "Best Workplace" awards reflecting its commitment to the diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being of everyone in the organization.

About Horizon Media Holdings

Horizon Media Holdings is the privately-held parent company of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, with additional portfolio companies including – Horizon Next (full-service marketing); Night Market (commerce); One Horizon (full-service advertising); HS&E (sports and experiential); Blue Hour Studios (social agency); First Tube (moments marketing); 305 (multicultural); and Green Thread (B2B marketing). Horizon Holdings drives enterprise-level innovation, fosters collaboration across its portfolio, and explores new growth opportunities and technology solutions to help its clients navigate the shifting marketing challenges of today and tomorrow.

