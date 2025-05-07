403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MP states Ukraine will extend martial law
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament plans to extend martial law for another 90 days, according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. This move, expected between April 15 and 18, would postpone any realistic possibility of holding presidential elections, which have already been delayed. President Vladimir Zelensky’s term officially ended in May 2024, but elections have been suspended due to wartime conditions—a point of contention used by Moscow to challenge his legitimacy.
Zheleznyak stated in a YouTube video that despite recent speculation about a potential ceasefire or upcoming elections, the continuation of martial law is imminent. The new extension will take effect on May 9 and run through August 6. He also emphasized that even if martial law were lifted on August 6, Ukraine’s electoral laws require a minimum of 60 days for parliamentary and 90 days for presidential election preparation, making an immediate vote impossible.
Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that lawmakers are poised to approve the extension before the current term ends on May 9. He also reiterated Ukraine’s long-term commitment to democratic elections.
Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, dismissed rumors of a surprise election, saying all political factions have agreed to wait at least six months after martial law is lifted.
Martial law and a general mobilization have been in place since February 2022, barring men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine. In response to widespread draft evasion and corruption, Kyiv recently lowered the draft age to 25 and introduced harsher penalties. Ukrainian authorities have increasingly resorted to aggressive conscription tactics, often detaining men in public spaces and forcing them into enlistment.
Zheleznyak stated in a YouTube video that despite recent speculation about a potential ceasefire or upcoming elections, the continuation of martial law is imminent. The new extension will take effect on May 9 and run through August 6. He also emphasized that even if martial law were lifted on August 6, Ukraine’s electoral laws require a minimum of 60 days for parliamentary and 90 days for presidential election preparation, making an immediate vote impossible.
Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that lawmakers are poised to approve the extension before the current term ends on May 9. He also reiterated Ukraine’s long-term commitment to democratic elections.
Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, dismissed rumors of a surprise election, saying all political factions have agreed to wait at least six months after martial law is lifted.
Martial law and a general mobilization have been in place since February 2022, barring men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine. In response to widespread draft evasion and corruption, Kyiv recently lowered the draft age to 25 and introduced harsher penalties. Ukrainian authorities have increasingly resorted to aggressive conscription tactics, often detaining men in public spaces and forcing them into enlistment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment