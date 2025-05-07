VIAVI Advances Railway Communication Modernization As Part Of The MORANE-2 Project

Industry-leading test and validation solutions from VIAVI ensure FRMCS prototypes meet evolving European railway communication needs

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today announced its participation in the Mobile Radio for Railways Networks in Europe 2 (MORANE-2) project, which will test Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) specifications in real-world conditions and pave the way for digital railway communication. A global leader in railway test and monitoring solutions, VIAVI is one of only a few monitoring suppliers supporting the MORANE-2 project.

The current Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) is expected to begin its phase out by 2030 and FRMCS is emerging as a clear successor. VIAVI's EVOIA Drive Test will be used to help deploy the new FRMCS network. In addition, EVOIA Assure will monitor and evaluate FRMCS prototypes in both laboratory settings and on railway tracks to ensure they meet the evolving demands of current and future rail networks. This includes support for the European Train Control System (ECTS), Automatic Train Operation (ATO), and real-time data and video services.

"We are proud to contribute to MORANE-2, a groundbreaking initiative to ensure efficient, sustainable and resilient railway communications," said Max Beccuti, Railway Product Line Manager, VIAVI. "As a leader in mission-critical network testing and measurement, VIAVI contributes to this project by designing technical metrics, defining KPIs, and offering state-of-the-art monitoring and active test solutions for testing FRMCS network specifications."

MORANE-2 aims to validate product development standards and is expected to run for 34 months between 2024 – 2027. The project will enable the inclusion of FRMCS specifications in the Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI), which defines the technical and operational standards that each subsystem, or part of a subsystem, must meet to satisfy essential requirements and ensure the interoperability of railway systems. A collaborative European initiative funded by Europe's Rail (EU-RAIL) and the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertakings, the MORANE-2 project represents a significant step toward modernizing railway telecommunications across Europe, enhancing efficiency, sustainability and digital connectivity.

VIAVI has demonstrated its robust test, measurement and monitoring solutions at several events. In the railway sector, this included making a presentation at the 2024 UIC (International Union of Railways) FRMCS Global Conference in Paris and debuting as an exhibitor at InnoTrans, the world's largest railway exhibition.

The VIAVI Mission Critical and Railway team will host its annual Railway User Group in Stockholm on June 3-5. The VIAVI team will also attend the 5x5: The Public Safety Innovation Summit on June 3-5 in Seattle, and TCCA Critical Communications World 2025 on June 17-19 in Belgium.

VIAVI is a member of UNIFE (Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes), the European association representing the rail supply industry, which advocates for innovation, sustainability and standardization in railway systems.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .

