Equatorial Guinea Showcases Bold Energy Reforms And Investment Opportunities As Hydrocarbons Minister Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development, Antonio Oburu Ondo, has been confirmed to speak at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation underscores Equatorial Guinea's renewed push to attract global investment through a bold reform agenda and reenergized licensing framework.

At a time when global energy investors are seeking growth markets, Equatorial Guinea is positioning itself as one of the most attractive upstream destinations on the continent. The country's relaunch of its open-door licensing process – combined with a sweeping reduction in fiscal barriers – signals a strong commitment to investor confidence and competitive returns.

Equatorial Guinea has reduced corporate tax from 35% to 25%, slashed dividends tax from 25% to 10% and lowered withholding tax from 6.25% to 3% for residents (and from 15% to 10% for non-residents). These reforms, designed to ease entry and improve margins, reflect a strategic shift toward creating one of Africa's most investor-friendly oil and gas environments. The next licensing round is scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026, offering ample time for companies to engage ahead of the bid process.

AEW 2025 will serve as a key platform for Minister Ondo to outline the country's energy roadmap, promote high-impact exploration assets and engage directly with prospective partners. Equatorial Guinea's energy outlook is anchored in ambitious regional integration and gas monetization strategies, offering long-term value across the entire energy chain.

A centerpiece of this strategy is the Gas Mega Hub initiative – a multi-phase infrastructure plan to transform Equatorial Guinea into a leading gas processing and export center. Strategic collaborations with Cameroon and Nigeria, including the Yoyo-Yolanda fields and the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project, will bolster feedstock supply to the country's Punta Europa facilities. Ongoing projects such as the Alen Gas Monetization Project, Alba Tail Gas Project and Aseng Gas Project further enhance value through reduced flaring, enhanced gas utilization and increased LNG exports.

The country is also ramping up exploration readiness through a new multi-client 3D seismic acquisition campaign, supported by reprocessed legacy data to improve geological insight and reduce risk for investors. Every active operator in Equatorial Guinea is planning or executing exploration and in-field drilling campaigns between 2024 and 2027, reflecting growing confidence in the country's operating environment.

“Equatorial Guinea is not only reforming its energy sector – it's actively reimagining its role as a top-tier investment destination. By combining fiscal competitiveness with ambitious regional gas infrastructure, the country offers a compelling case for global companies looking to grow their footprint in African energy. Minister Ondo's presence at AEW 2025 is a clear signal that Equatorial Guinea is open for business – and ready to partner,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

